After 25 years of marketing new industrial steam generating equipment on a local level, Nick LeJeune sought a different path.

He was seeking a more versatile company in the industrial marketplace with a wide range of applications that provided reliable and practical solutions.

His previous work experience includes skillfully starting his own manufacturing firm which allowed him to gain key insight into the value of growing and sustaining a successful company.

In August of 2021, LeJeune began his career as a business development manager with Nationwide Boiler.

Nationwide Boiler’s LeJeune: Teamwork, critical in company success Nick LeJeune, Business Development Manager, Nationwide Boiler

Nationwide Boiler has a history of innovation in the industry, and it continues to live that out by flourishing year after year. Under LeJeune’s leadership, Nationwide Boiler is actively striving to expand into new markets within the industry.

"We are currently growing as we move into the electric boiler market with electrode boilers and heat pumps, while continuing to expand our rental business with new and refurbished fuel-fired boilers, ultra-low NOx burners, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and PCL-based combustion control systems," LeJeune said.

The implementation of electric boilers will not only provide a more efficient alternative but will also deliver a more environmentally friendly outcome. Nationwide Boiler’s Environmental Solutions help tackle GHG emissions and aim to increase operational efficiency, providing environmentally sustainable solutions through innovative, low NOx/CO control, decarbonization and electrification solutions.

Every industry experiences change, and companies must learn to adapt or address certain challenges thrust their way. That’s one reason Nationwide Boiler now offers more sustainable and environmentally safe options for steam production.

"In terms of emissions, we have made it a priority to offer a variety of sustainable steam solutions," LeJeune said. To tackle decarbonization and NOx reduction, he added that Nationwide Boiler has had a hand in the development of many new solutions.

LeJeune emphasizes that the company’s accomplishments would not be possible without the contribution of each and every individual employee.

"Teamwork makes the dream work," LeJeune said. His first and foremost priority is leading by example and holding himself accountable to build a strong, trusting relationship with his employees. "Management must realize the importance of each employee. The company is the people, not the owners."

Motivating employees to grow alongside the company’s expansion is another key focus for LeJeune. "We win as a team and lose as a team," he stressed. "My motto is: Never, never, never, give up! I believe hard work and perseverance equates to success."

Amidst his extensive list of professional achievements, one might wonder about the feasibility of such success. Balancing a thriving yet demanding career can often lead to challenges when trying to maintain a personal life. Drawing from years of industry experience, LeJeune has found this process to be tough. Nevertheless, he has identified one constant that resonates with everyone — shared humanity and devotion to families.

"I’m always cognizant of the needs of my family first, while also providing reliability, dependability and real customer service to our clients," LeJeune said. "I find sharing my family needs with customers builds rapport while gaining their appreciation for work/life balance — we’re all experiencing this challenge."

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.