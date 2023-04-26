MJ Olsson was presented with the opportunity to join the Miller team and help lead the transformation and growth of the company in December 2020.

Olsson’s understanding and knowledge of the industrial cleaning and construction business in the energy and manufacturing space made her a natural choice.

Miller Integrated Solutions’ MJ Olsson leading transformational success MJ Olsson, CEO, Miller Integrated Solutions

Olsson’s vast experience at several different companies during her career include senior level roles in finance, sales and marketing, operations and executive leadership, including senior VP of sales and marketing, president and COO — all of which prepared her to step into the role as CEO at Miller Integrated Solutions.

In Olsson’s time at Miller, transformation and growth opportunities have led the company into three completely new business sectors that it was not servicing previously, including a company rebranding.

“The company has diversified its client portfolio to include oil and gas, petrochemical, power, manufacturing and food and beverage,” Olsson said. The power, manufacturing and food and beverage sectors are new markets that Miller has expanded into.

“We provide unique integrated solutions, combining the industrial cleaning and repair and maintenance that our clients depend upon to maintain the integrity and efficiency of their process systems and above ground storage tank programs,” Olsson added.

She said Miller is also increasing growth by expanding its strong existing position in the petrochemical market.

“We continue to grow our service offerings, which includes Integrated Solution Services — combining Industrial Cleaning Services with Mechanical and Construction Services, which provide a cost effective and efficient turnkey solution for our clients,” said Olsson. Other specific services include chemical cleaning and vapor control, specialty tank cleaning and waste minimization, specialty coatings and rubber linings, mechanical and construction services.

A big part of the transformation and growth process at Miller Integrated Solutions is its commitment to not only invest in automated technology, but also in its people. Within the first nine months, Olsson infused the company with a new executive team that provided the energy and capacity for the execution of Miller’s strategic plan.

Olsson said that the most important part of her position is to drive the company’s strategy and vision through transparency, communication and trust.

“It’s essential in the service industry to have high emotional intelligence and a genuine like and appreciation of people with diverse backgrounds. You need to be courageous, confident, resilient and a great communicator.”

Olsson added that she has been successful in being able to inspire others, build connections between people and create alignment throughout the organization.

“You need to be able to effectively communicate across all levels of the organization, from the field to the board room. You need to be the calm in the storm and help get the team through any black swan event that comes your way,” Olsson said. “It’s easy to be a good leader when things are good. But good leaders earn their stripes when things go wrong — and they are still able to lead their team through the crisis.”

She attributes much of her success to the work ethic and values instilled by her parents and never forgets where she came from. Through humility, it is understanding that everyone in the organization is valued, has a voice and deserves respect. She is grateful to the mentors and industry leaders that believed in her early on and continue to provide insight and guidance.

For more information, visit miller-is.com or call (800) 929-7227.