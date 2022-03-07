Let AIMS optimize your MI program

Sentinel Integrity's Asset Integrity Management Services (AIMS) Division uses a continuous improvement process to help clients optimize in-house and contract resources to ensure their mechanical integrity (MI) program is focused on those assets representing the highest risks.

Consistency and repeatability of application are critical to sustaining an effective MI program, regardless of whether you are using a time-based or risk-based approach. Sentinel's subject matter experts are prepared to help with every aspect of your MI program by providing training to your staff, executing the implementation and ever-greening your program on your behalf. Sentinel's services include:

CUI programs

Turnaround planning

Management tracking system for KPIs

Gap analysis

Baseline and existing MI program implementation and optimization

AutoCAD services

Risk-based inspection (RBI) baseline assessments and revalidations

Run and maintain assessments

Engineering services

Corrosion control documents

Integrity operating windows

Sentinel can help clients implement an RBI solution that prioritizes assets according to their risk. The company's best practices can be used to facilitate implementation of qualitative, semi-qualitative or quantitative assessments. Sentinel can also implement a solution that prioritizes equipment and piping susceptible to CUI.

Sentinel can also implement and maintain clients' MI software solutions on-site or via remote access, along with managing and maximizing resources with pre-turnaround planning by leveraging your program to identify assets requiring inspections during current or future outages.

Data collection

Data collection is key in ensuring assets are monitored via MI software databases correctly, to fine-tune asset inspection intervals. Sentinel evaluates current MI software design and corrosion monitoring variables, and, if necessary, replaces with actual equipment and inspection department's standard operating procedures.

Sentinel's team performs pressure vessel calculations, which make data collection critical for accuracy and consistency throughout any MI program.

Data application

AIMS begins by ensuring the MI software your facility utilizes is accurately performing the calculations needed to determine minimum thickness, long/short term corrosion rates and remaining life to predict future inspection intervals. AIMS objectively evaluates every vessel, piping circuit, storage tank or relief device and applies only the appropriate inspection strategies.

The team resolves any CML discrepancies that previously existed within your record set, and only CMLs that provide relevant corrosion data will be maintained. The staff then deactivates CMLs that provide no relevant corrosion data.

Sentinel will perform all overdue external inspections and work closely with your inspectors so that overdue internal inspections, NDEs or special inspections are planned to be performed during the next scheduled outage.

AIMS increases the efficiency and effectiveness of virtually all inspection activities and is easily maintained by your resident inspectors.

It also optimizes the consistency, accuracy and manageability of any facility's current MI program, regardless of the user's program structure or software applications.

Sentinel's staff of API inspectors has extensive OSHA process safety management experience and specializes in the optimization or full implementation of MI programs. Its system can optimize any type of MI program in any petrochemical facility. AIMS has adapted to many inspection software mediums such as AsInt, Capstone, Meridium, PCMS, Shield and UltraPIPE.

For more information, visit www.sentinelintegrity.com or call (281) 457-2225.