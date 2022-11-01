Leadership development program builds and develops leaders

This year, Heritage Environmental Services launched a leadership development program for recent college graduates designed to accelerate their career over three, nine to 12 month rotational assignments.

Candidates will develop experience, leadership, and strategic thinking skills by partnering with and learning from Heritage leaders and executives.

In one of the three tracks - operations, finance and sales and customer experience - candidates will gain a breadth of knowledge and experience developing solutions for some of the most challenging customer problems. While exploring different rotations, they'll work with their manager and a mentor at the director level or above. The inaugural class of candidates have already begun working on some exciting projects.

In the operations track, candidates are initiated into the core services of Heritage, training in our transportation, treatment and disposal facilities. Potential roles for a rotation include plant supervision, field project management, chemistry-based positions and project/process-based engineering positions at one of its facilities including, but not limited to Indianapolis, IN; Albany, NY; East Liverpool, OH or Lemont, IL.

On the sales and customer experience track, candidates will dive into the front end of Heritage, learning about generation and close opportunities, managing and customer challenges and communicate internally and externally with the company's proposal, marketing, customer experience and/or commercial sales teams.

Currently completing his first rotation in customer experience, Antonio Ybarra works under CX Manager Raven Shryock. Ybarra said, "Raven picked up on the fact that I'm a quick learner and let me take the lead and take ownership on my projects. She's there for any questions I have."

Ybarra's mentor, Senior VP Sheila Morris, recently brought him in on a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt project, working on improving efficiencies in fuel grading. It involved traveling to Heritage's facilities in Benton, AR and Kansas City, MO.

Heritage's finance track allows candidates to explore resources, budgeting and profit from both areas in the first two tracks, analyzing these elements at a facility, office and business unit level.

Brooks Telecky began in the accounting department under the director of financial planning and analysis, Blain Frick while mentored by Josh Owens, director of accounting. Telecky said, "I appreciate the availability of both. I speak with them at least weekly and can go to them for any issues or advice."

Caitlin Hacker, Leadership Development Program's coordinator, a former customer experience manager, loves working with the first round of candidates. "During the program, not only are the candidates getting real hands-on experience, they are getting a front row seat to many of our leadership and management trainings," Hacker said. "We are really focusing on helping mold a well-rounded individual throughout their time in the program. We will all participate in team dinners, panel discussions, team building activities and networking events."

Upcoming graduates looking for an environment where they'll be challenged, guided by senior leadership and exposed to multiple areas of Heritage, should consider applying for the program.

For more information, visit heritage-enviro.com/careers.