LAIA’s Rock: Industry brings many benefits to Southwest Louisiana

Growing up, Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) Executive Director Jim Rock wanted to be an architect, and he even received an architecture merit badge while in the Boy Scouts. However, Rock also grew up as a University of Alabama fan, and the only college that offered architecture in the state of Alabama just so happened to be Auburn.

"There's no way I was going to Auburn, so I scrapped my long-time desire to become an architect," Rock said. "When I enrolled at Alabama, I didn't know what I would study. After taking placement tests, a counselor suggested I major in engineering, so I did. Engineering has played an important role throughout my entire career."

Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Rock graduated from Alabama with a degree in mechanical engineering. During college, he spent summers working at an HVAC fittings manufacturing facility and a cast iron pipe foundry, gaining not only industry skills, but a valuable interest in industry that he would carry into his future.

Today, as executive director of LAIA, Rock helps lead the organization in communicating with the public on the advantages and benefits that industry brings to Southwest Louisiana. Rock became executive director in 2019, but the association was formed in 2000 to provide one voice for industries in Southwest Louisiana.

"LAIA is the communication liaison between local industries and the community, civic leaders, elected officials, educators and nonprofit organizations," Rock said. "LAIA serves to educate those groups on issues affecting business, industry and trade by providing factual information to the community regarding industrial operations that could affect residents. We also work with local education leaders from elementary school to the college level to enhance the education systems to meet the present and future needs of the industrial community."

Additionally, LAIA informs the public of the many benefits industry brings to Southwest Louisiana while encouraging industry to be good stewards of the environment and participate in community activities.

"Our members work with local community leaders to recognize the needs in the area in order to better understand how our members can help improve the quality of life of local residents," Rock said. "Our members understand their obligations to the community and take it very seriously."

In addition to his role with LAIA, Rock is involved with seven other industry- related committees, the local chamber of commerce and other statewide industry organizations, as well as working on three LNG-specific activities, including helping plan the 19th World LNG & Gas Americas Summit, which is scheduled for October 2022.

The area of community involvement, however, is one that Rock holds in a heightened regard. He is active in many boards, committees and groups that work to enhance the community in which Rock's family -- including his wife, Christi; children; and grandchildren -- lives, works and volunteers.

"To me, there is no such thing as a typical day. My dedication to my mission leads to a busy meeting schedule with lots of emails, phone calls, speaking engagements and responding to requests," he stated. "Amidst all of this, being a grandparent -- I am known by my grandkids as "Poprock" -- is, to me, the most enjoyable activity, and I always find time for it."

Rock has more than 40 years of industry experience. He began his industry career with PPG Industries in Lake Charles, Louisiana, as a mechanical engineer. Over time, he progressed to roles of greater responsibility over larger areas of the facility, eventually becoming the plant manager of the Organic Derivatives Plant and then taking a managerial role for the entire complex of about 1,500 employees.

"Eventually, I was appointed to the role of vice president of operations excellence where I began to liaise with Lotte Chemical's management," Rock said. "In a short period of time, Lotte made me an offer to be the executive director of its $3.1 billion ethylene and ethylene glycol project, which I accepted. During the course of that project, I was informed by my predecessor at LAIA that he was interested in retiring soon. After a successful project startup at the Lotte facility, I decided to join LAIA.

According to Rock, the impact LAIA members have on their community is positive and broad.

"LAIA is involved with many community outreach activities in the area, including the City of Lake Charles' Trash Bash where paint from households is recycled, an annual e-recycling event for appliances and electronics, the Calcasieu Parish litter pick-up program, dozens of Partners in Education relationships and Chem Expo, which gives elementary school students an opportunity to learn about the chemical industry," Rock said. "Annually, millions of dollars in donations and thousands of volunteer hours help improve the quality of life and quality of the education system from kindergarten to colleges and universities. LAIA also works closely with McNeese State University and SOWELA Technical Community College to help educate future employees in the engineering, process technology and mechanical integrity curriculums."

LAIA currently consists of 22 members of local industries, which represent more than 7,000 employees. Through monthly meetings and ongoing discussions, the group learns what issues and challenges facilities are facing and work together to solve them. LAIA also shares the best practices on subjects like hurricane preparation, dealing with pandemics and supply chain issues. It further prioritizes any current local needs and how they can work together to improve the community. LAIA also collaborates with local community and government leaders to see how they can work together to enhance the state of Louisiana.

"LAIA is multi-faceted with the overall goal of bringing industry together to enhance Southwest Louisiana, both environmentally and for the improvement of the lives of the people in the community," Rock said.

Looking to the future, Rock emphasized that he will be making an effort to learn more about similar organizations so LAIA can grow and increase its positive role in the community.

"We should be the go-to organization for all things related to manufacturing industries in Southwest Louisiana," he stated. "As for now, our current campaigns are focused on how industry tax dollars, jobs, volunteerism and donations to local nonprofits impact the local community in a positive way. Never underestimate the impact of local industry and how beneficial to an area it can be."

For more information, visit www.laia.com or call (337) 436-6800.