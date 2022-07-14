Invest in workforce training, invest in your organization

As a leader in your organization, part of your responsibilities include making sure that every program is relevant, measurable and achievable.

These factors are critical considerations for training programs too, but it can be tough to put that focus on training. Why take the time to invest in your training program when you already have so much on your plate?

A well-trained workforce is a great competitive advantage and vital to any organization. Well-trained workers contribute to more successes and keeping processes and machinery running smoothly and at peak efficiency. Proper training also reduces quality problems, improper machine wear, and costly breakdowns and downtime. The investment in training speaks for itself.

Adding online training capabilities best-in-class learning programs make use of online training tools, including learning management systems (LMS), eLearning courses, and offline training such as on-the-job and classroom training. Online systems reduce costs, provide scalability and flexibility, and deliver improved learning and performance outcomes when used as part of a blended learning solution.

An LMS greatly reduces the time, cost and complexity of managing a training program. It also automates many processes, including delivery, assignments, notifications, crediting and reporting, making it easier to support a worker’s learning needs and driving better learning and performance outcomes.

Today’s eLearning courses incorporate multimedia, including realistic 3-D animations, which helps workers grasp concepts and master job tasks more quickly. For example, 3-D enables workers see things that are inside machines or things that can’t be seen because they’re too small, too dangerous or impossible to see without a work stoppage.

Online training systems also make it easy to supplement longer, initial training sessions with shorter micro-learning courses, improving memory and skill development over time.

Hiring and retention benefits using online training systems can have a significant, positive impact on employee hiring and retention. For example, job applicants in a hot labor market are more likely to join an organization that has defined career growth opportunities to offer. Likewise, knowledge and skill assessment tools can be used to screen job applicants as well as identify skill gaps of new hires, and then automatically assign a personalized training program based on the worker’s real skills and learning needs. These programs speed up skill development and reduce the time to full proficiency.

Onboarding and ongoing training programs increase worker morale and engagement and help to improve worker retention. Because hiring and training workers is so costly and so many workers leave a new job within the first 12-18 months, onboarding programs that improve retention rates quickly pay for themselves many times over.

Given all these benefits, isn’t it time to improve your online training capabilities at work?

For more information on how to better train your workforce visit website or call (813) 207-0012.