Invest in training and make learning a lifelong experience

During my career, I've found people who help others find success are among the happiest folks I've ever met.

EARL B. HEARD, Founder, BIC Alliance

There is just something about being around someone who is excited about what he or she is doing that tends to rub off on us.

In my first book, "It's What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story," I wrote a lot about the role mentors and trainers have played - not only in my success but also in the success of thousands of people I've met over the years. One thing almost all trainers I've met agree on is the more they're involved in training others, the better they become at their trades or professions. Another thing that stands out about training is those who need it the most are usually the ones who seek training the least.

For example, let's think about HS&E training. Usually, it's the same businesses and industrial facilities that seem to have the most incidents. Even worse, it seems it's the same people who keep getting hurt.

This is also true when it comes to management and sales training. It seems it's usually the same people who are constantly making mistakes, having people problems, missing sales quotas, losing their jobs, etc.

Early in my career, I figured out there are basically two ways to learn: through our own experiences and through the experiences of others. Of course, there is nothing that hits home more than a personal experience, but it sure can help - and is a lot less painful - to learn from others. If someone we know shows us a serious burn from an accident at home or work, it could help us remember not to make the same mistake.

The same is true for management and sales. If someone can show us how to communicate more clearly, negotiate more effectively, make better presentations, manage our time more wisely or close larger accounts, it seems like we'd be foolish not to listen, learn or practice.

Personally, I believe the motivation for ongoing career training must begin with the company's top management. When folks throughout the company see the top executives believe in and practice ongoing training themselves, it sends a strong message to everyone.

Not only do I love to read and learn from others, I also love sharing what I've learned with family, friends, co-workers, and those in business and industry.

On a more personal note, the issue of training goes back to the old question of "What's in it for me?" In life-and-death-related training, we tend to be more interested because we know what we're learning may actually save our lives or the life of a loved one or colleague. We also know if our plant or company shuts down, we may be out of a job, so we have a vested interest in learning everything we can.

In management and sales training, the results are rarely - if ever - instantaneous, so the need for urgency in learning isn't life-threatening. Training for our minds is like exercise for our bodies. We don't get stronger, healthier or lose weight overnight, but with regular training, we can make phenomenal improvements.

The simple fact is the better your people are trained, the more successful your company will be. In addition, you'll have fewer people problems, less turnover, better customer relations and higher renewals with sales. Ultimately, the proper training of your personnel results in more time for you to enjoy life and experience greater peace. The advantages are the same not only for your management and sales teams but also throughout the company.

As I've said before, the journey to success begins with taking that first step. Why not make that first step a commitment to making training a positive, ongoing lifelong experience?

After all, today is the first day of the rest of our lives.

For more information, visit BICMediaSolutions.com, call (281) 538-9996 or email earlheard@bicalliance.com.