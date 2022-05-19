Industry Makes bridging gaps between industry and public

Started in 2018, the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance (GBRIA) formed the Industrial Communications Collaboration Group (ICCG) to develop a plan to ensure a transparent, predictable process for Louisiana's industrial tax exemption program (ITEP) and to establish positive public perception of industry in Louisiana.

GBRIA engaged a broad coalition of organizations, business associations, manufacturers and suppliers to ensure success by working together to aggressively and proactively address local government concerns, develop legislative and administrative solutions, and initiate ongoing research to fuel other efforts of communication with the public.

In 2020 and 2021, the ICCG conducted community and public surveys for input on the development of its Industry Makes campaign. The ICCG worked with a local media relations company to flesh out the messaging of these goals. John Scroggins, site manager for Westlake Corp., is one of the steering committee members for Industry Makes and is co-chair of the ICCG.

"Industry Makes is focused on being a conduit to ensure supportive and non-conflicting messages on industry's positive impact in Louisiana," Scroggins explained. "The Industry Makes steering committee has representatives from several industrial groups in Louisiana who all keep each other informed on messaging, emphasis and support needs."

Although Industry Makes is relatively young, the effort has already been a success and is on its way to becoming its own entity.

"Interest and offers of support have been very high, with many industrial sectors agreeing on the need for this group and lining up to lend support," Scroggins said.

The general public has large gaps of understanding of the industrial sector; Industry Makes is working to bridge those knowledge gaps.

"Most people think of industry as just chemical plants and refineries. Industry Makes is working to widen the public's awareness," added Scroggins. "Industry strengthens and attracts talent to the state and creates more investment and income for residents. This alone improves the quality of living for residents and enhances infrastructure, education, health care and the overall average income. When you consider the extended footprint of industry and the many groups, companies and sectors it encompasses, industry is the engine that drives our state."

Industry Makes helps to provide the means of coordinating those messages, unite efforts in communicating positive stories about industry's impact, and emphasize the opportunities made possible only by industry.

BIC Alliance is participating in the Industry Makes coalition. BIC Alliance CEO Thomas Brinsko also serves on the Industry Makes steering committee.

Industry Makes - Let Others Make Noise. We'll Make Everything Else.

For more information on how you can partner and co-brand with Industry Makes, visit www.industrymakes.org.