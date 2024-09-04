Industrial companies rely on institutional knowledge

When companies in the industrial sector need to share major announcements, rebrand, introduce new products or simply let their SMEs have a platform to shine, they count on the perfect channel to put their campaign in front of the most closely fit target audience.

BIC Magazine has established itself as a leading publication in the industrial sector for more than 40 years, offering valuable insights, information and innovations across industries including energy, construction, manufacturing, rapidly growing environmental service solutions and much more. Initially focused on the Gulf Coast region of the U.S., BIC’s influence has grown both nationally and internationally, becoming an essential resource for professionals in various industrial fields.

The magazine covers a wide array of topics, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of each industry sector. It also gives the audience an opportunity to learn about events, promotions and community outreach.

While many magazines have decreased their physical presence, BIC Magazine has rolled up its sleeves to the challenges and remains an indispensable resource for the industrial sector’s unique needs.

Providing integrated construction and turnaround services for the refining, petrochemical and ammonia markets, the Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT) team was pleased with their recent creatively designed front cover page and subsequent three-page article in BIC Magazine.

I am appreciative of the opportunity to work with BIC. Your team made it an enjoyable experience. Love the work you all do to keep the industry informed and connected. Look forward to connecting again soon. - Cody Puma, corporate safety director, SWAT.

Additionally, ARIX Technologies, a BIC Alliance member known for its innovative robotic and software solutions, utilized BIC webinars to reach industry professionals, attracting a strong turnout of 112 registrants.

Partnering with BIC for our recent virtual event was one of the best investments we made this year. Their platform gave us direct access to industry leaders and key decision makers, leading to valuable conversations that have significantly advanced our business development efforts. One of the most crucial factors in choosing a strategic market partner is ensuring they have a relevant and engaged audience, and BIC delivered on that front. - Mike D’Errico, marketing manager, ARIX Technologies

Producing approximately 20 webinars a year, BIC Magazine has expanded its digital presence. The website and social media channels provide real-time updates, exclusive content and a space for industry discussions, boosting engagement and building a dynamic professional community.

For more information on leveraging BIC Alliance’s expertise, visit BICMagazine.com.