Industrial cleaning, CDL training should be industry-focused

Reliant Workforce Solutions (RWS), an innovative training company, meets today's complex workforce challenges.

Although the company specializes in assessing and training CDL drivers in its mobile CDL simulator classroom, RWS offers assessment and training for operators in heavy equipment and industrial services. The company stands ready to serve your company's training needs anywhere in the U.S.

Reliant Workforce Solutions’ CDL simulator training for industrial cleaning. Inside Reliant Workforce Solutions’ mobile simulator classroom.

RWS training programs meet the distinctive needs of industrial services, requiring front-line technicians and operators to train in two separate areas.

"Every vacuum truck operator is a CDL driver, but not all CDL drivers are vacuum truck operators," said Jim Grau, RWS lead trainer for industrial cleaning. "The RWS approach takes this into consideration, giving companies a program to upskill in both areas, essential for daily operations."

Since RWS' program trains both drivers and operators, the first step begins with its advanced vacuum truck training, an eight-hour comprehensive training to improve the knowledge of both novice and experienced operators, using scenario-based instruction. Students analyze how a vacuum works, key elements of the vacuum system and how to use their five senses in daily operations. Including both levels of experience provides a deeper analysis of concerns in industrial services, producing a safer and more aware operator.

The second step of RWS' industrial services training includes CDL training in the company's mobile driving simulator. Currently, RWS is the only company offering specialized simulator training for industrial services, and its curriculum directly addresses widespread industry concerns when vehicles are operating on the road and on worksites.

"Driving a vacuum truck or air machine is vastly different from driving other commercial vehicles, and our program is designed to train drivers on the unique challenges they face when behind the wheel," explained Dwayne Baldwin, manager of RWS' CDL training. "Our curriculum includes refresher training for both driving and operating specialized trucks, reducing concerns for the companies."

RWS' simulator program trains with customizable scenarios, rectifying driving habits and presenting strategies to improve driver proficiency. In the seat, the drivers safely practice maneuvers on freeways, suburban and urban streets, in severe weather and traffic conditions, and backing up the truck.

"Backing up is a major area where we see many accidents involving vacuum trucks and air machines," said Ken Harrelson, RWS industrial services trainer.

RWS' simulator instructors provide feedback on each driver's performance and offer customers the choice to train on a Huber Liquid Vac Dominator 70 Barrel or a Huber Air Machine AM36 in both manual and automatic transmission configurations. The use of industry workhorses provides real-world experience in the controlled environment of RWS' mobile CDL classroom.

