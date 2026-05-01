Hurricane preparedness: The truth about Louisiana’s chemical industry

Every summer, as tropical systems begin forming in the GoA and the Atlantic basin, Louisiana's chemical manufacturing industry shifts into a heightened state of readiness that most people never see or hear about.

And that's part of the problem. When a hurricane makes landfall near the industrial corridor that stretches along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the headlines rarely tell the full story. What gets attention are the dramatic images you see. What doesn't get covered are the months of preparation, the layers of safety systems, the trained response teams and the thousands of decisions made long before a storm ever reaches the coast that prevent far worse outcomes. The narrative that Louisiana's chemical industry is a disaster waiting to happen simply doesn't hold up against the facts.

Storms have shaped this industry

Louisiana knows hurricanes. Katrina and Rita in 2005 were watershed moments not just for the state, but for the chemical industry's approach to storm preparedness. Those storms tested facilities in ways that had never been seen before, and the lessons learned were painful but invaluable. The industry did not walk away from that experience unchanged. Billions of dollars were invested in infrastructure hardening, flood protection, backup power systems and updated emergency response protocols in the years that followed. When Hurricane Ida struck in 2021 as a powerful Category 4 storm, it hit some of the most chemical-dense parishes in the state head-on. While the storm caused significant damage across the region, the industry's work ahead of time helped prevent the kind of widespread chemical release events that critics had long feared. That wasn't luck. That was preparation.

What preparedness actually looks like

The process of preparing for hurricane season doesn't start when a named storm appears in the Gulf. It starts in spring, sometimes earlier. Facilities conduct thorough reviews of their emergency response plans, test backup generators, inspect containment systems and verify that communication networks are functional and updated. These aren't box-checking exercises; they are genuine operational rehearsals conducted by people who understand that their neighbors and families live in the same communities they're trying to protect. Process safety is at the core of everything. Long before a storm watch is issued, chemical plants have established trigger points that dictate exactly what actions are taken at specific wind speeds, storm surge projections and rainfall forecasts. When those thresholds are reached, facilities begin controlled shutdowns, a process that is far more complex than simply turning off a switch. Shutting down a chemical plant safely requires careful sequencing, venting of systems to safe conditions and securing materials in a way that minimizes any risk of release. Restarting after a storm is equally deliberate and equally regulated.

The role of the Louisiana Chemistry Association

The Louisiana Chemistry Association (LCA) serves as the industry's central organizing body when it comes to hurricane preparedness coordination. Working alongside the Louisiana Chemistry Industrial Alliance (LCIA), LCA maintains active communication with GOHSEP, LDEQ, FEMA, NOAA, the Louisiana State Police and the American Chemistry Council throughout hurricane season. When a storm threatens, LCA becomes a real-time information hub disseminating advisories, tracking government guidance, coordinating between member companies and ensuring that no facility is operating without current, accurate information. Post-storm, LCA helps member companies navigate the regulatory landscape of recovery, connecting facilities with resources for cleanup, restoration and environmental assessment. LCA also plays a critical role in community engagement by proactively communicating with the public about what the industry is doing and why, working to replace fear-based assumptions with factual information.

For more information, visit lca.org.