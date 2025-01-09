Houston-based staffing company introduces new focus on O&G

Eco-Staff, LLC, a full-service staffing firm based in Texas, is focused on serving the specific needs of the O&G community with Eco-Staff Oil & Gas, LLC.

With more than two decades of staffing experience in Texas, Eco-Staff, LLC has seen first-hand the impact of the O&G industry on the state and region. With that in mind, they introduced a staffing company focused more specifically on meeting the unique needs of this industry.

Eco-Staff Oil & Gas, LLC’s goal is to deliver specialized staffing to clients to help them complete projects safely and efficiently. Because they know every company and project has different needs, they offer customized staffing services and solutions geared specifically toward clients’ goals. Whether clients require temporary workers, temp-to-hire, or direct placement options, Eco-Staff Oil & Gas, LLC will deliver the results they need.

When it comes to finding the right workers for any position, the company’s recruiters are prepared to provide skilled workers for high-demand roles in the industry, including refinery civil construction and turnaround projects.

With every candidate, Eco-Staff Oil & Gas, LLC’s team completes a thorough vetting process to ensure they meet the high criteria they expect and clients deserve. All their workers meet DISA standards, ensuring safety and compliance in regulated environments. Workers must also complete detailed trainings and follow standard safety practices to protect themselves and clients on jobsites.

Based out of Houston, Eco-Staff Oil & Gas, LLC primarily serves the Texas and Louisiana regions. However, they offer staffing solutions for companies across the country to meet the demands of the O&G industry.

For more information, visit eco-staff.com or email shelby@eco-staff.com.