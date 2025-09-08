Houston area professor re-enrolls to improve student learning

Joseph Maire leads a busy life. The San Jacinto College math professor works part-time for the Houston Astros, enjoys his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and teaches full-time — but that wasn’t enough.

In 2022, he enrolled in the college’s process technology program.

Maire isn’t switching careers to O&G. Instead, he enrolled to better understand the terminology and real-world applications for his industrial math class, offered exclusively to process technology and instrumentation students. The process technology program prepares students for careers as plant operators and technicians in industries like refining, petrochemicals, power generation and manufacturing. As Houston is home to the largest petrochemical and refining complex in the nation, the demand for skilled process technicians is consistently high. At San Jacinto College, students and professor Maire can take full advantage of the LyondellBasell Glass Distillation Plant, gaining crucial real-world experience. The coursework combines classroom instruction with hands-on lab training in areas such as process systems, safety and environmental regulations, fluid mechanics, instrumentation and troubleshooting.

"I often see the students I teach, and they think it’s pretty cool I’m taking the courses with them," Maire said. "I try to do all I can to make their material relevant. If I don’t, I lose them fast."

"Originally, I wanted to audit some courses, but they are so in demand that there wasn’t a spot for me," Maire said. "I wanted to help the students as much as possible, so I just enrolled."

Maire’s decision to enroll in the very program his students are part of is an example of the dedication San Jac faculty have to student success. Rather than simply relying on textbooks or lectures, he immersed himself in the same learning environment his students experience — gaining firsthand knowledge of the challenges, language and expectations they face.

With decades of teaching experience under his belt, Maire has just accomplished a new goal. In May, he crossed the commencement stage as the most senior graduate in his class, earning his associate degree in process technology. Armed with this hands-on experience, he’s better equipped than ever to guide his students toward success in their chosen field.

