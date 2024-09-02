Harnessing the power of student programs

The construction industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years.

As the seasoned workforce continues to approach retirement, there is a noticeable shortage of new talent entering the field. This challenge is compounded by competitive markets, wage disputes and less than ideal working conditions, which collectively hinder retention efforts.

PCL Houston’s student programs represent a strategic opportunity to tackle these issues by engaging young individuals eager to learn and contribute. These programs aim to cultivate a new generation capable of filling crucial roles both onsite and in administrative capacities.

The PCL family of companies across the U.S. hosts its own hiring initiatives for students and interns each year. It recruits at many different schools, filling an impressive number of student placements, and hiring many students into full-time roles in various departments such as estimating, accounting, marketing, field engineering, project coordinating, human resources, safety, procurement and more. These student programs have been extremely successful in bringing incoming talent to the construction industry.

PCL focuses on post-secondary programs, with the goal of attracting students and interns who complete multiple placements before graduation. It offers a breadth of career opportunities for students and new graduates in both operational and non-operational roles.

The PCL Houston internship program spans 10 weeks during the summer, during which students are aligned with departments corresponding to their academic majors. Each week, interns engage in Lunch and Learn sessions, facilitating direct interaction with department managers and subject matter experts, including PCL executives, operations management, IT, accounting and other key stakeholders. These sessions provide insights into departmental dynamics and organizational decision-making processes.

Interns also visit project sites, participate in volunteer activities and benefit from various professional development initiatives. At the conclusion of the program, interns have the opportunity to deliver presentations on their experiences to their respective departments, fellow interns and district leadership. This internship program fosters lasting connections among interns and employees, enriching professional networks that continue beyond the internship period.

Through PCL’s co-op program, students can alternate academic study with part-time/full-time employment and gain practical experience in their field of study. These are typically college seniors who have one to two semesters left in school. The program consists of professional development opportunities, one-on-one meetings with supervisors and on-the-job training.

At PCL Houston, one major way to source the "best of the best" talent in construction is through the two-day Student Days program that gives students the opportunity to learn and understand how industrial construction works at PCL. From team building activities to real-life scenarios, candidates gain an in-depth view of the company’s vision and culture. At the end of the program, selected candidates are offered positions working in the office and/or on project sites. Many hires from this program have moved on to become project managers, field engineers and human resources and procurement coordinators.

To acknowledge top talent in the student programs, PCL offers annual scholarships to recognize incredible students with the potential to become PCL leaders. The Peter Stalenhoef Scholarship was created to celebrate and honor the former COO. It is awarded annually to students who have excelled in their roles, demonstrating a commitment to PCL’s values, leadership and teamwork.

PCL Houston is always on the lookout for skilled people to join the team, and its student programs connect it with the next generation of construction experts. These initiatives not only provide hands-on experience and exposure to diverse roles within PCL but also underscore the company’s commitment to excellence, safety and innovation across the U.S. Through these programs, PCL Houston continues to build a pipeline of talented individuals poised to shape the future of the industry.

For more information, visit pcl.com/us/en/careers/students.