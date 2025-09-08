Global report highlights industry leader in contractor management

As safety and operational risk management continue to rise as strategic priorities, organizations are turning to comprehensive contractor management solutions that deliver both compliance and performance.

Veriforce, a global leader in contractor management and workforce qualification, offers an integrated SaaS platform that brings together contractor prequalification, onboarding, training, evaluation and ongoing compliance tracking. This end-to-end approach helps companies reduce risk, enhance workforce safety and ensure regulatory readiness across complex, high-risk operations.

Independent research and advisory firm, Verdantix, recognized globally for its in-depth analysis of EHS and operational risk technologies, has named Veriforce an innovator and industry leader in contractor safety in its latest report, "Smart Innovators: Contractor Safety Management Report 2025."

Making its debut in the analyst evaluation, Veriforce secured the joint-highest score across the nine capabilities assessed, earning recognition for both its contractor management solution and Veriforce’s WorkerPass™, a significant milestone for the company as it continues to define the future of contractor safety and operational risk management. The acknowledgment reflects Veriforce’s proven impact and ongoing innovation in helping organizations manage risk, ensure compliance and protect their workforce.

The annual report assessed 15 leading software vendors across nine interconnected capabilities, using a methodology based on vendor questionnaires, product demonstrations and desk research, offering EHS leaders a trusted, evidence-based benchmark. Veriforce was one of only a few vendors to earn the following honors:

"Market Leading" in safety pre-qualification and onboarding

"Comprehensive Functionality Featuring Notable Innovation"

"Contractor safety is a top priority for executives, as shown by the February 2025 Verdantix Safety Council and a 2024 EHS survey where over two-thirds flagged it as critical," said Moses Makin, an industry analyst at Verdantix. "Yet, 44 percent of firms lack a modern contractor management solution. Firms, such as Veriforce, offer market-leading functionality across many critical contractor safety management capabilities, including contractor pre-qualification and onboarding. This streamlines and optimizes EHS executives’ workflows, helping them to meet their risk management and compliance obligations."

The contractor safety software market is crowded and complex, making independent benchmarks, such as Verdantix’s, crucial for EHS and risk leaders navigating vendor selection. The report defines contractor safety management software as, "a centralized digital tool that enables firms to control all aspects of contractors’ safety throughout the life cycle of an operation or project," a definition that aligns closely with Veriforce’s platform and vision.

Verdantix also highlights the growing board-level concern around contractor safety, particularly in high-risk sectors such as chemical processing plants, O&G, mining and manufacturing. With safety incidents carrying significant operational and reputational consequences, firms are prioritizing greater visibility, accountability and digitization of contractor safety processes.

Veriforce’s inclusion and top-tier position underscore its unique standing in the market, offering a unified solution that simplifies compliance, streamlines onboarding and enhances safety visibility across global contractor networks.

Veriforce is a global leader in contractor management, helping companies build safe, qualified and compliant workforces. Through it’s global SaaS platform, Veriforce helps companies reduce risk and improve workforce performance by unifying contractor qualification, training, evaluation and compliance tracking.

"Verdantix research shows a clear need in the market for effective contractor safety management solutions, yet many firms have nothing in place to address this effectively," said Colby Lane, chief executive officer of Veriforce. "Veriforce is delivering on the call for intelligent, unified platforms that support safety improvements at scale, a trend Verdantix identifies as central to future contractor and risk management strategies. Being recognized by Verdantix as a market leader is a proud moment and a powerful endorsement for our customers."

With a network spanning over 3,200 hiring companies in more than 140 countries and supporting over 130,000 contractors and millions of workers, Veriforce connects organizations with trusted third-party labor to get the job done safely and efficiently. Veriforce is a preferred partner for companies committed to ensuring workforce readiness and safety. Veriforce operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the U.K. and Australia.

For more information, visit veriforce.com.