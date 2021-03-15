Get ready for the future today

How do leaders plan for the unplannable and prepare for the unexpected? Future-proofing any business is a difficult task, and while leaders are certainly aware of the impact of change, few truly embrace it, try to understand it and, in turn, effectively adapt to it. The past year has vividly illustrated that, despite our plans and expectations for the future, we should always be thinking more about the black swans that can shake up the industry and catch us off guard.

For these unique events, it may be impossible for any organization or leader to be truly prepared. However, a few steps can be taken to not only train a future-focused mindset, but also effectively prepare organizations to navigate and even capitalize on change.

The first step toward a more nimble, dynamic organization is having a strong foundation designed to withstand the forces of change that act upon it. It is composed of four things that are integral for any resilient organization: a people-centered company culture, an intentional purpose for being, a compelling vision for the future and a practical strategy to get there.

The first of these crucial ingredients, culture, is at the center of all organizations and plays an important role in the way teams tackle problems every day. A culture that is people-centered is one that puts employees at the center of decision making while keeping their best interests in mind. It also creates the environment employees need to feel psychologically safe and ready to deal with change.

An intentional purpose answers the question, "Why do we exist?" and acts as a north star even in the most complicated situations.

A clear vision drives the organization forward and acts as a beacon of hope for what the future can be.

Lastly, a strategic plan may not always offer answers in strange and uncertain times, but it provides important benchmarks for priorities, as well as a starting point for more-evolved planning as situations shift.

These are the building blocks all leaders must start with if they hope to navigate uncertainty and change. Without them, leaders do not have a holistic understanding of their business; it would be like a conductor conducting an orchestra without knowing their players or the instruments. They are at the mercy of external factors with which they can exercise little control. By finding clarity in the organization's core and understanding the essence that makes it special, leaders are able to make better decisions and see the factors that would otherwise be out of sight.

Second, leaders must be constantly developing their ability to observe and sense change. The ability to sense shifts in the world is a unique skill that leaders need to dedicate time and energy to developing. Signals of change appear in all shapes and sizes, and leaders must constantly be on the lookout for the opportunities and threats that can impact their business. Whether it's following the latest industry breakthroughs, maintaining strong connections with allies and competitors, or simply being present in the passing conversation with a colleague, these all contribute to a leader's sense for evolving issues and changes in the wind.

Open eyes for change are critical to having the right mindset to tackle ambiguity head on. This mindset also includes never taking the status quo for granted, and being open to imagining vastly different future scenarios. Leaders need to ask themselves regularly, "What could happen?" and "Are we prepared if it does happen?" Ignoring this crucial second pillar is what fuels the real worst-case scenarios: the ones you had never considered. In a world that is constantly and rapidly changing, there is nothing more dangerous and potentially harmful to an organization's ability to adapt than stagnation of the mind in a leader.

Lastly, leaders must empower their teams to be comfortable with ambiguity and change. Encouraging managers and organizational leadership teams to have the same, future-focused mindset can better prepare them to be proactive, as well as prime them to be ready in the face of obstacles. During challenging times, leaders must rely on their teams to think on their feet, make decisions and problem solve their way out of any situation. A team tied down by indecision and negativity is one that cannot effectively navigate through the murky waters of change. Building dynamic teams that have high comfort levels with stress and approaching challenges with solutions are key to an organization's ability to adapt.

Of course, no one knows what the future holds, but that should not stop us from trying to prepare for it. Sudden disruptive change does not have to blindside us. If leaders are taking the time to establish strong, purposeful cultural and strategic foundations while keeping an eye out for signals of change and developing resilient teams trained to deal with ambiguity, then our organizations are better equipped to adapt in the face of crisis. We are better able to embrace change and are stronger because of it.

