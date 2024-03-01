Entrepreneur Tom Stevenson has built a career path that spans multiple industries and professional landscapes with a diverse set of skills and experiences.

Stevenson’s 40 years in business have afforded him opportunities in various sectors, ranging from technology and heavy equipment to marketing and investing.

In his current role as CEO of the Chicago area and Texas based conglomerate, Geneva Holdings Group, Stevenson heads a team of individuals whose focus is establishing mutually beneficial, lifelong business partnerships with companies seeking growth and profitability. The company lends its extensive expertise to both new and existing companies, including product/business evaluation, equity financing, marketing and technology.

Geneva Holdings’ Stevenson fulfills dream of helping businesses Tom Stevenson, CEO, Geneva Holdings Group

In addition, he holds leadership positions including managing partner and CEO of Geneva Equipment Company and managing partner for Geneva International — two companies also under the Geneva brand. Geneva Equipment provides asset management solutions and is a buyer and seller of heavy equipment for its customer base. Geneva International is an oil, fuel, minerals and chemicals broker to the O&G industry globally.

"The journey to my current role began with the aspiration to assist individuals in resolving their equipment-related issues, whether they required equipment or had surplus machinery," said Stevenson, a native of La Salle, Illinois, and a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "We are engaged in diverse industries. I find contentment in the multifaceted position I currently hold," he said.

Since founding the Geneva companies, Stevenson has adapted to the dynamic landscape of the business world which he says is characterized by constant change. He says its commitment lies in maintaining a state of perpetual readiness to navigate and adapt to evolving circumstances, a possible reason for his adoption of the motto, "delivering solutions and prioritizing problem-solving not just buying and selling equipment."

For Stevenson, what makes his role so important is team building. He says it is a foundational element for his company’s success and recognizes that the strength of his team profoundly influences its ability to attain and surpass its goals.

He said, "While aspiring for a company culture comparable to a family, it’s imperative to recognize the essential nature of a team dynamic. Occasionally, realigning team members becomes necessary for optimal synergy and productivity."

When not in the office or in the field, Stevenson makes intentional choices to balance work and home. "While consistently managing a substantial workload, I make a conscious effort to allocate dedicated time for my children and grandchildren," said Stevenson, who also finds joy in curating a diverse, eclectic collection and has a passion for art.

At the end of each day, Stevenson and his tight-knit group continue to fulfill his dream of inclusion and developing the lives of like-minded entrepreneurs.

"We are continually seeking opportunities to acquire new companies that align with our strategic vision and complement our existing portfolio, as well as avenues for expansion and exploring opportunities for growth through mergers or acquisitions," he said. "The objective is to establish an organization of unparalleled excellence on a global scale, setting the highest standards across all aspects of Geneva’s operations."

For more information, visit genevahg.com.