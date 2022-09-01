Fighting worker fatigue

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the topic of total worker health has become nearly synonymous with workplace fatigue, an increasingly problematic issue leading many companies to create risk management systems.

The first industry to start hours of service was the railroad industry, said LyondellBasell Industrial Hygienist Brad Jones. "It started focusing on engineers and conductors, and recognized, 'Hey, let's monitor hours of work,'" he said.

"We're not cavemen anymore. We were designed a certain way: We were designed to sleep at night. You worked by sunlight. Then the sun went down and you went to sleep, got back up the next morning and did it all over," Jones said.

Thus began the emergence of FRMS as a global standard for 24/7 operations.

Since the 1890s, the workforce has adapted to these operations, 365 days per year according to the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA).

At the turn of the century, service regulations limited work hours per day, week and/ or month. Sleep science would later show fatigue was compliant, but unsafe, and inadequately controlled by limiting work-rest hours, according to Jones. From the 1990s through the early 2000s, FMRS emerged and its regulations and standards were adopted and introduced internationally.

Monitoring work hours became the main line of defense, coupled with advances in Circadian sleep studies and research over an approximate 20-year span was "a good first step," Jones explained to the audience at the recent 2022 EHS Seminar & Tradeshow held in Galveston, Texas.

"We started seeing the early development of comprehensive antivirus practices or management systems," he said. "Ever since then, we see a continued focus on multinational companies and organizations around the world that are adopting the people's management systems."

Under the new law, Jones stated U.S. airlines were one of the first required to submit and implement their FRMS plans to help manage and address fatigue in their aircrew and front-line teams. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) followed suit, requiring all airlines operating in Europe to have an FMRS plan. Others to join in FRMS planning included:

American Petroleum Institute (API), which issued ANSI RP-755 recommending all U.S. refineries and petrochemical plants implement a plan.

Federal Rail Safety Act (U.S. railroads).

U.S. Pipeline Safety Agency.

There were two incidents that reportedly triggered the start of FRMS.

In 2009, the Colgan air crash was reportedly the result of pilot performance due to fatigue. Congress would pass a law implementing FMRS a year later, in response.

The bp Texas City Refinery explosion in 2005 likely happened as a result of "acute sleep loss and cumulative sleep debt," with the operator having worked "12 hour shifts for 29 consecutive days," according to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. Fifteen workers died and 180 were injured. API developed FMRS ANSI standard fatigue prevention guidelines to minimize or limit work hours, days and shift work.

"There are consequences of fatigue related to human error," said Jones. They not only include employee fatigue - they include mental/physical aspects (accidents, injuries, production errors, bad decision-making) and mood deterioration (morale, absenteeism, labor issues) and impaired health (sick time off, overtime and medical costs).

Jones said companies now look at staffing balances, training, education and the environment itself. They also consider sleep disorders, policies and procedures, behavior, limited work, rest hours and how our schedules are designed.

"All those things kind of work together in an effort to reduce fatigue. It's not just one individual thing," he said.