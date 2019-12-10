ExxonMobil-led training initiative adds to craft workforce

Local elected officials, community stakeholders and business leaders recently gathered to hear updates and success stories from local participants of the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative (NBRITI). Initiated in 2012 by ExxonMobil, the program has grown to nearly 200 students who will graduate in January 2020.

North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative 2019

Panelists included Baton Rouge Community College Vice Chancellor of Workforce Solutions Dr. Girard Melancon, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada, Stupp Corp. Director of Maintenance Larry Sherman and Baton Rouge Community College Interim Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith. Southern University System Vice President of External Affairs Dr. Robyn Merrick served as moderator.

"Our collaboration has been a springboard for workforce educational opportunities in North Baton Rouge as well as the entire region," Smith said. "ExxonMobil's continued commitment to bring together business and industry, educational institutions and the community is the model of corporate citizenship."

Currently, the NBRITI has nearly 200 students and more than 200 graduates from the past five cohorts. Twenty local contractor partners have participated by hiring graduates of the program.

With ExxonMobil's investment plans of roughly $20 billion in the Gulf Coast over the next 10 years, the NBRITI serves the need for more highly skilled workers to construct and operate new facilities. This program has provided more than 200 local residents with access to industrial job opportunities and technical training programs.

"For the past seven years, NBRITI has succeeded in providing students with the power to transform their lives and the lives of their families," Moncada said. "We are proud to be part of such a true collaborative effort that is good for both North Baton Rouge and our industry."

The NBRITI program, spearheaded by ExxonMobil, began in 2012 as an effort to better connect community members to industry jobs. The training, based at Baton Rouge Community College's Acadian Campus, provides no-cost training for high-demand crafts in electrical, millwright, pipefitting and welding. The program also incorporates a social skills component that offers ongoing tutoring, financial literacy training, and rÃ©sumÃ© and interview assistance.

For more information, visit http://training.mybrcc.edu or call (225) 540-6060.