Evosite donates operator consoles for petchem training center

Thanks to Evosite, students attending the new Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology at the San Jacinto College Central Campus will have the opportunity to work in a real-world control room environment. The new center is slated to open in the fall of 2019 and will be a facility for industry, designed and outfitted by industry.

"A properly designed operator console contributes to performance, safety and plant reliability," said Steve Will, president of Evosite. "The operator console for the new glycol distillation unit and the technology it supports represent a critical element in today's modern control room. This new addition compares to what industry provides in their facilities. It helps ensure that students receive the latest in process operations, develop troubleshooting skills and know what to expect when they interview with prospective employers."

"Building the premier petrochemical training center along the Gulf Coast requires a great amount of support from industry," said Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor/senior vice president for the petrochemical training division at San Jacinto College. "Evosite has stepped up to support this project and ensure we have the right environment to fill workforce gaps and keep our region's competitive edge. We are grateful to Evosite for this donation and their commitment toward our mission of producing the very best graduates for the petrochemical industry."

San Jacinto College broke ground on the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology in September 2017. The center is funded by a $425 million bond, voted for by the community in 2015. The project is guided by a Petrochemical Advisory Council formed by San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer.

The college offers certificates and associate degrees and incumbent worker training in the areas of process technology, instrumentation, nondestructive testing and electrical. The college is also pursuing the approval and development of a Bachelor of Applied Technology degree.

Evosite is a Houstonbased manufacturer that designs industrial control rooms and outfits them with purpose-built operator consoles and other control room furnishings and technology.

For more information about the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, visit www.sanjac.edu/CPET.

