Employees still prefer one-on-one financial support with online resources

Our latest UBS Workplace Voice research, which studies the attitudes and behaviors of employees toward work-related benefits, is now available.

For this edition, we surveyed employees participating in employer-provided benefits programs. The responses represent a cross-section of companies, industries and employee benefits providers nationwide. Human guided. Digitally informed. identifies five key emerging insights shaping employees’ financial needs and expectations. As the financial landscape becomes increasingly complex with rapid digital innovation, shifting benefit structures and major life transitions, one truth remains clear: people still value human guidance in making important financial decisions.

Key insights include:

Employees continue to rely heavily on financial professionals when making important financial decisions. Boomers (born 1946-1964) and Gen Z (born 1997-2012) express the strongest preference for human interaction. At the same time, the use of digital financial learning tools has increased significantly across the workforce. Employees are increasingly engaging with both human and digital sources as part of their financial decision-making process.

Most employees enter the workforce without formal financial education and report finding financial topics overwhelming. A majority believe employers should support their financial wellness, yet awareness of available financial education remains low. Participation in financial wellness programs increases when employees are aware of what is offered. Engagement is highest when guidance is personalized, actionable and aligned with real-life financial decisions, with relevance cited as the primary driver of participation.

Retirement planning remains a top financial priority for employees, yet many lack access to employer-sponsored retirement plans. Among those who do participate, many also rely on basic savings accounts to build retirement savings. Equity awards are another important component of financial wellness, but employees frequently report finding them complex and express concern about making mistakes when managing these benefits. Employers can add real value by improving communication and education to help employees navigate these challenges.

Employees who participate in financial education report higher confidence in financial decision-making, greater satisfaction with their benefits and a more favorable view of their employer, particularly in relation to retirement support.

Inheritance is becoming an increasingly relevant financial issue for employees. Four in 10 expect to receive an inheritance, yet only half report feeling prepared to manage it. Women, who are more likely to inherit, report lower levels of preparedness than men. As employees navigate increasingly complex financial decisions, the opportunity for employers to make a meaningful impact is clear. Combining accessible digital tools with timely, personalized human guidance can help employees build confidence, make more informed choices and get greater value from the benefits available to them. If you would like to explore how these insights may apply to your workforce or discuss strategies for strengthening employee financial wellness, please reach out to learn more.

For more information, email deven.hull@ubs.com or call (713) 654-0253.

This article is provided by UBS Financial Services for use by its financial advisors and is based on insights from the UBS Business Owner Insights Report and the UBS Global Entrepreneurs Report 2025. It is intended for informational and educational purposes only. UBS and its affiliates do not provide legal or tax advice. Clients should consult their own legal and tax professionals before making any financial decisions or implementing strategies discussed in this report. Nothing herein should be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any securities, investments or strategies, including estate planning options.

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