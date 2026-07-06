Emerging technologies shape the future of industrial pump applications

The inaugural NOMAD U training program hosted by JDA Global brought industry professionals to Las Vegas for an intensive learning experience focused on industrial pump applications, technical expertise and customer support strategies.

Representatives from Sparkling Clear Industries (SCI) participated in hands-on training sessions and technical discussions designed to strengthen product knowledge and application support. The experience provided valuable insight into a wide range of industrial pump solutions, knowledge that is already helping SCI better serve customers in the field.

At SCI, ongoing product training is an important part of helping customers solve real-world operational challenges. From pumps and filtration systems to bulk media and engineered equipment, SCI works closely with customers across industrial and manufacturing markets to provide practical solutions backed by technical knowledge, responsive service and reliable product support.

Distributors and pump professionals were brought together for classroom instruction, product discussions and live equipment demonstrations focused on Nomad’s expanding line of both electric- and airoperated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps and components. Participants also worked directly in the warehouse, breaking down and reassembling pumps while discussing troubleshooting, materials selection and application-specific recommendations with the Nomad team.

With years of pump application experience already supporting SCI customers, the training helped further strengthen the team’s technical knowledge while providing deeper insight into new developments within the Nomad product line.

As SCI continues expanding its pump capabilities, the Nomad range of pumps has become an important resource for replacement pumps and components designed to fit many existing industrial pump installations. The product line continues to grow with new materials, configurations and specialty applications aimed at helping facilities improve reliability, simplify maintenance and reduce downtime.

The growing Nomad line of electric-operated double-diaphragm pumps was highlighted during the training. These units provide an alternative for applications where compressed air may not be practical, offering quiet, efficient operation with a compact plug-and-play design. The technology is generating interest across a variety of industrial applications where facilities are seeking flexible pumping solutions.

SCI’s team also explored sump and dewatering applications where AODD pumps can provide rugged and portable solutions for moving water, slurries and other fluids in demanding industrial environments.

Because proper material selection is critical in industrial pumping applications, a significant portion of the training focused on compatibility, pump configuration and application-specific recommendations. NOMAD’s expanding product line includes aluminum, stainless steel, polypropylene and conductive poly pump configurations designed for specific operating conditions and chemical requirements.

Among the newer offerings discussed during NOMAD U were conductive poly pumps engineered for applications involving flammable or combustible fluids. These graphite-filled pumps meet ATEX standards and are designed to safely dissipate static electricity in volatile operating environments, helping improve safety in demanding chemical and industrial transfer applications.

With new products continuing to roll out, Nomad pumps and SCI are not only filling market needs; they are actively expanding the options available to distributors and end users.

Whether it’s pumps, filters, filtration media, water softeners, skid equipment or complete engineered systems or rentals, SCI remains focused on helping customers find practical solutions for demanding applications.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com.