EHCMA recommends NASAP/NABSC through GateCheck

The East Harris County Manufacturers Association Board of Directors has endorsed a formal recommendation from the EHCMA Best Practices Committee supporting the use of consortiums North American Substance Abuse Program (NASAP)/ North American Background Screening Consortium (NABSC) through GateCheck as a best practice for contractor qualification and drug and alcohol testing across member facilities.

“This recommendation reflects a year of collaboration and careful evaluation across our membership to identify solutions that improve both safety and efficiency,” said Richard Bass of Kuraray, chair of the EHCMA Best Practices Committee.

This endorsement follows an extensive, year-long evaluation conducted by the Best Practices Committee, which reviewed contractor management processes currently in use across EHCMA member sites. The review included input from multiple member companies and industry partners and focused on regional reciprocity, administrative efficiency, and cost impacts associated with contractor qualification programs, particularly those involving exclusive Third-Party Administrator (TPA) arrangements.

While EHCMA is not a governing or regulatory body and does not mandate contractor management practices, the Board of Directors recognizes the value of providing guidance that supports collaboration, efficiency, and continuous improvement across the industrial community.

Supporting regional reciprocity and efficiency

Within the EHCMA region, an estimated 200,000+ contractors support member company operations annually, many of whom work across multiple facilities within the same industrial corridors. The Committee’s assessment found that exclusive TPA requirements can unintentionally reduce reciprocity between sites, increase costs for contractors due to duplicate consortium memberships and testing, and create delays in contractor mobilization, impacting both contractors and owner companies.

Expand EHCMA Gatecheck

“Contractors are the backbone of our operations, and when they move between sites, the process should be seamless, not duplicative,” Bass said. “We saw an opportunity to reduce inefficiencies while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.”

By contrast, utilizing NASAP/NABSC consortiums through GateCheck provides a centralized, consistent framework that promotes reciprocity and eliminates unnecessary duplication while maintaining strong safety and compliance standards.

Board-endorsed best practice

Through this endorsement, the EHCMA Board of Directors encourages member companies to consider using NASAP/NABSC consortiums through GateCheck rather than entering into exclusive arrangements with a single TPA. Key benefits of this approach include:

Enhanced Reciprocity: A shared platform that supports consistent verification and acceptance of contractor qualifications across participating facilities.

Reduced Administrative Burden: Fewer duplicate tests, records, and onboarding requirements for contractors and owner sites.

Improved Efficiency and Compliance: Real-time data validation that supports effective safety and compliance management.

Alignment with EHCMA’s Mission: Reinforces EHCMA’s commitment to collaboration, operational excellence, and responsible care across the Gulf Coast industrial community.

“This is about aligning the region around a smarter, more collaborative approach,” Bass said. “By leveraging shared systems like NASAP/NABSC through GateCheck, we can lower costs, improve access, and strengthen trust across the entire industrial network.”

Looking ahead

EHCMA believes that alignment around this best practice will help reduce unnecessary costs, improve contractor access, and strengthen cooperation among member companies, contractors, and industry partners.

The Board of Directors supports incorporation of this recommendation into EHCMA’s best practices guidance and encourages continued dialogue and collaboration to advance safe, efficient, and responsible operations across the region.

For additional information regarding this recommendation, please contact EHCMA at info@ehcma.org