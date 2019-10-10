Industrial staffing firm’s customer service ‘out of this world’

Eco-Staff is a full-service staffing firm, providing employment solutions to its clients and job seekers. The company is focused on supplying high-quality service and customer satisfaction to its clients and will do everything possible to successfully deliver.

Co-founded by Zandy Willems and Harry Black in 2010, Eco-Staff has significantly grown from just two internal employees to more than 40 internal employees, and now has offices in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin, Texas, and Winchester, Virginia. Eco-Staff has also added more than 700 contract employees and is a veteran-owned company and State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

Eco-Staff has built a solid reputation and has been very successful. The company has received excellent feedback from customers who needed positions filled.

Serving the Gulf Coast, Hughes Systems Industrial is more than a typical electrical contractor. Hughes Systems Industrial provides highly specialized electrical services to several markets, including the chemical storage and processing, power and refining industries.

"I've been working with Eco-Staff for approximately seven years," said Jeffrey Smith, project manager and estimator for Hughes Systems Industrial. "We're currently building a tank farm for a petrochemical distribution facility, so we have about a half-dozen employees on our payroll whom Eco-Staff found for us. Eco- Staff has provided us overflow electricians when our day-to-day crew becomes exhausted. Over the years, the company has provided several construction electricians, maintenance electricians, journeymen, apprentices, etc.

"Eco-Staff's customer service is out of this world. If we have a need, they're on it right away, and they keep up the manpower you request, no matter what happens. Eco-Staff does a great job weeding out those who aren't qualified, and the company chooses the right personnel. Eco-Staff also makes sure these employees are fully trained, competent and ready to go on the jobsite. Eco-Staff 's rates are also very fair compared to similar staffing companies."

According to Smith, there are personnel from Eco-Staff who were brought on board for 90 days, and Hughes Systems Industrial decided to hire them full time.

"There are guys who've been with us for years who came from Eco-Staff," Smith explained. "Eco-Staff has been a valuable asset to Hughes Systems Industrial."

Eco-Staff spends time with each one of its candidates to build a relationship and make sure that person is right for the client. Black said Eco-Staff is always recruiting and being proactive to find the right candidates for the businesses searching.

"I'm very proud of the relationships Eco-Staff has with its clients and the people who go out and represent us," Black said. "Our staff is hardworking and determined and truly go out of their way to assist a client."

Clint Martin, service center manager for Steel and Pipe Supply Co., first started working with Eco-Staff over 10 years ago at a prior company. Then, when he joined Storage & Processors, a Steel and Pipe Supply Co. subsidiary, he continued to use Eco-Staff.

"Eco-Staff provided several temporary employees who filled important roles such as crane and forklift operators, administration staff, etc.," Martin said. "We used Eco-Staff quite often, and the company provided employees who were willing to work overtime and on weekends and represented their employer well. I have a close relationship with the leadership at Eco-Staff, and the company understands my needs and expectations. Several of the personnel Eco-Staff provided were made long-term or permanent employees. I have had a high success rate with Eco-Staff, and I'll continue to utilize their services for future staffing opportunities."

Eco-Staff is continuing to fill many positions for clients throughout the industry for positions such as:

Electricians.

Project managers.

Heat treat technicians.

Web application developers.

WordPress and Shopify developers.

Mobile app developers.

