The LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology at San Jacinto College (CPET) is offering customized incumbent worker training in a safe environment.

The goal for incumbent worker training is to offer course packages to industry partners that want to train employees by advancing their skills in specific areas. San Jac instructors, along with subject matter experts from the industry, lead the curriculum for each course.

The customizable subjects offered include:

Process technology

Electrical technology

Instrumentation

Inspection technology

Environmental health and safety technology

Welding technology

Non-destructive technology

CPET's state-of-the-art facilities provide a robust training experience for incumbent workers to ensure quicker onboarding of new employees, higher productivity and improved job safety awareness. The building's 39 labs, in addition to the 8,000 square-foot exterior glycol process unit, are all used for degree programs, but are also fully available to incumbent worker training, based on the needs and desires of industry.

Behind the scenes, the team of experts that make this training possible strives to ensure a seamless process for incumbent workers to enroll and choose courses.

Meet the team

Customized incumbent worker training offered The incumbent worker training team strives each day to provide quality training and seamless processes to interested participants. From left to right are Tyler Padgett, administrative assistant; Jay Culver, director of incumbent workforce training; Laura Sotu, coordinator of registration systems; and Kelly Groaning, incumbent workforce training coordinator. Photo by Melissa Trevizo @ San Jac.

Jay Culver

CPET's director of incumbent workforce training joined the team in June 2022 after 26 years in the oil and gas industry. Culver brings experience as a process technician and training specialist with OxyChem and Saudi Aramco to the position.

"Employers can't find enough qualified candidates to hire to meet the current demand in industry. Our goal is to fill this gap by training current and newer employees," said Culver. "If you can't find enough qualified candidates to hire, we can develop your existing workers into the team your business needs."

Kelly Groaning

Groaning joined the CPET team in April 2022 as the incumbent workforce training coordinator. She comes to the college most recently from the polymer industry. In her current role, Groaning partners with the college's subject matter experts to provide customizable trainings to the industry and helps create web and supplemental content to grow the program.

"I want to bring awareness to industry about the variety of courses and trainings we offer as a department," said Groaning. "I look forward to creating more trainings and instructional workshops in the future."

Tyler Padgett

If you take incumbent worker training courses at CPET, chances are you will speak with Padgett, administrative assistant to the dean of business and technology. She is responsible for customer relations, contracts and making sure details on the day of training go smoothly.

Laura Sotu

Sotu, the coordinator of CPET registration systems, has been with San Jac for five years. She processes each participant's registration information and assists with organizing training schedules for incumbent training. She hopes to increase business and offer quality training to industry partners in CPET's world class facility.

For more information, visit sanjac.edu/cpet or contact (281) 476-1894 or jay.culver@sjcd.edu.