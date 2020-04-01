Culture: The most powerful profitability driver

Change remains the norm within the workplace. For companies that embrace and encourage purposeful change, their outcomes are far more deliberate and successful than companies that turn away from change. Most organizations are changing because it is an imperative driven by the board, leadership, customers or market forces. Others change accidentally through organic or inorganic forces. In any situation, when it comes to the people inside the company, the antidote to change is culture.

When change and transition happen quickly, no matter the kind of organization or industry, there's always an increased risk of ambiguity, loss of organizational identity and proliferation of chaos. This is seen first in the bottom-line results and, later, more profoundly in the performance, retention and happiness of the employee base of the company. There are real measurements to evaluate culture, yet the most prevalent choice within many organizations remains the "gut feeling" of the leadership team. This opens the door for things to seep in and subtly disrupt the most important and protectable element of the organization: the people. Many leadership experts believe that there are no more important tasks for leaders than to understand, connect with and protect the workforce. In many ways, this process defines the uniqueness of the organization and its culture.

Leaders can no longer allow culture to unintentionally evolve with organizational changes -- good or bad. And leaders must eliminate the belief that culture will persevere without them purposely protecting it or activating the levers to carefully shape it. Culture is an intentional act - set by the leaders. It establishes the expectations people will live up or down to, and it is a key factor in the success of the bottom line. In other words, there is nothing soft and fuzzy about culture. It has become the organization's core that must be managed, nurtured and grown.

Where the best leaders stand out is their unique view of culture and its role in driving every critical area of the company: financial, engagement, safety, retention, and the list goes on. This focus on culture represents a shift in leadership and the continuing evolution of the workforce, which demands greater clarity around what the organization believes most in, especially as it continues to get younger. When the organization believes in people, their actions manifest with great intention. They reorient the traditional organizational hierarchy and reprioritize the actions that support people as a driver of overall corporate performance.

Culture is, and always will be, a powerful force that moves people to act. When leaders create a compelling narrative and support it with action, people not only follow but buy-in with their hearts and become leaders. When that empowerment occurs, the workforce changes and purposeful forward cultural movement is born. The "way we do things around here," another way to think about culture, becomes the norm. It defines interactions and creates protections in the workforce. It begins to reestablish trust and build the employee voice that encourages a healthy work culture and ensures the necessary psychological safety absent in so many organizations today that operate in fear. Culture places the power in the trusted hands of the people on the front lines, especially the craftsmen who do the work and make greatness happen every day. It also becomes a great predictor of success.

"There is nothing more important to me than our people. Our people determine our success and most importantly, they define us," said Apache Industrial Services CEO Mike Knigin. "Our people are our greatest asset, so no matter how we grow or what areas we expand into, the Apache Pride we have in our craftsmen and their excellence will never change. Period."

Leaders should carefully define what it means to work and be part of a company, infusing these concepts into every individual, every mindset, every project and every task. They need to move from a statement to a defined belief system of how work should and will be completed. This belief system should also be part of every training and infused in daily conversations.

Leaders need to be serious about culture and have an integrated approach. They should use culture to hire, educate, connect and promote. While culture metrics are directly linked to the bottom line, the reasons behind company culture should be more about people and their safety.

This aligns with growing trends across many industries in which companies are beginning to expand their view of culture. No longer are one-word values enough. In fact, values alone represent the most basic entry price to the culture effort. Today, values are more complex, well defined and humanized so that they connect with the front lines of the company, not just leadership. But, more than well-intentioned values, leaders are embracing a set of behavioral expectations that set the ground rules for what is expected inside and outside the organization. Aristotle said it best: "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit."

When companies embrace the whole of their identity, they get to the essence of their DNA. It is only when we understand and value something that we can begin to protect it. That is why we encourage leaders to understand purpose, identify their organization's defining characteristics, define and humanize the values, and set the behavioral expectations for all to follow. This is at the heart of culture. And, it is non-negotiable for the leader or any member of the organization. It belongs to everyone, and it is everyone's responsibility to uphold and protect.

Knigin continued, "It is why, when I saw the quote about our people being our greatest asset printed on the wall of our new hiring center, I got out a sharpie marker and personally signed it. I was beyond proud of the statement of our team, and I want every person who walks into our center to know this is my personal commitment to them. To me, it is the foundation of our culture."

Leaders must realize their profound influence on their organization's culture and how their actions and expectations set an example for the people around them. "Walking the walk" and "talking the talk" are critical to send the right message to everyone the leader comes in contact with. When a company touts "effective communication" as a core behavioral competency, but its leadership struggles with transparency and opening top-down communication channels, people notice. When "acting with integrity" is a core value, but managers are seen putting their own interests ahead of customers, people notice.

The organization needs to become steeped in its culture. Meaningful learning tools, hiring guides and evaluation methods, physical spaces, and the actions of leaders all have a direct effect on culture. When these things are made a real operational priority, culture stops being something you just talk about because it's trendy and instead becomes something you see in people's day-to-day actions and belief systems. You also see it in their work product.

Leaders must recognize that the purposeful creation and promotion of a positive internal culture is critical to their overall success. By being mindful of not only our own actions but of our organizations holistically, we are able to create powerful, lasting movements that are furthered by culture.

As leaders, we have a decision to make when it comes to culture. As we like to say, we can "change the people who work with us, or we can change the people." It is your call whether to set the expectations and allow people the space to live up to them or change out the people who don't buy in with those who want to belong to what you are creating. Just know that what you decide will determine the company culture and your bottom line.

