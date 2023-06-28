Creating an inspired culture is key to success

Success in an organization is derived by creating a place where people want to work — an inspired culture where employees are motivated to deliver, and clients want that particular company involved on their project.

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Heath Luis, Wood’s VP, downstream & chemicals, who said Wood has achieved exactly that.

During his 15 years prior to joining Wood, Luis managed teams and projects across the globe. BIC wanted to know his secret to success and goals for the future.

Q: Where do you see your company in relation to others in the industry? What makes your team stand out? How does your company remain competitive?

A: We are very well positioned in the energy industry due to our breadth of experience and heritage — we are still here, engineering solutions, decades later. We continue to stay ahead of the curve, designing innovative ways to deliver for our customers. But the turning of the wrenches and hard work that our field personnel do remains at the heart of what we provide in the U.S. We are well-balanced in our experience and are positioned to execute safely and efficiently for years to come. With 35,000 employees, we have a great mix of people, from college grads just starting in the field to people that have been with us for over 50 years. We have a deep and diverse team.

Q: What is the biggest issue facing your profession?

A: In my opinion, the main issue is the execution mindset in a leadership role. While there is quite a bit of money spent on engineering and preplanning, the largest piece of the budget is typically spent on the execution portion of the work. At Wood, we work on a 30%, 60% and 90% engineering model to ensure that a culture with planning and safety is integrated into every aspect of a project.

Q: Are there any accomplishments of your company of which you are especially pleased?

A: I am always proud of the trade professionals, our people who are the heartbeat of this company — for the pride and effort they put into their work. Most importantly, the safety culture they have built and continue to expand on, learning lessons and working to protect each other.

Q: What do you see as the future of your industry?

A: This industry plays such a large part in our daily lives. It is facing some of the world’s biggest problems — looking to secure energy and transition the world to cleaner forms of energy, meeting net-zero targets. I believe this industry is strong and will take these challenges on headfirst and continue to produce products and services that benefit our everyday lives.

Q: Are you involved in any organizations pertaining to your profession?

A: While Junior Achievement isn’t directly related to my profession, it is a relevant organization that I am proud to be involved in. I hope to be able to provide a positive impact on the youth, which is something that is incredibly important to me. The dual crises of youth employment and economic inequality are two of the most pressing challenges facing the Americas today. Latin America and the Caribbean currently face an unemployment rate of 10.3%, with youth unemployment at 18.1%.

Q: What led to your position at Wood?

A: I was born in Ponca City, Okla. and moved to Spring, Texas, when I was four. I graduated from Spring High School and attended Dallas Christian College. My first job was as an administrative assistant in the warehouse at the [then] Conoco Refinery in Ponca City, Okla. So many things happened in my career that led me to this position at Wood.

Q: To what do you attribute your success?

A: Achievement for each person is measured differently. I measure success by the lives that are enriched around me. It’s always been a team game for me and not one person doing it on their own. I have a former boss who is now a dear friend; he serves as a mentor to this day. A lot of my leadership styles and philosophies are learned from my time working with him. The leading factor in my success is I never say no to an opportunity to learn or grow.

