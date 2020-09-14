Conducting a virtual job search: Five tips for success

Every new day is another chance to change your life.

That statement rings so true in today's job search. Certainly, the dynamics of the job market have changed over the many months of the COVID-19 crisis. Grasping how to conduct a job search in the world we now find ourselves in can leave many of us feeling stressed, frustrated or simply lost. To help you get geared up for your journey, here are five key factors to think about, coupled with advice from a few career experts and recruiters on the front lines of today's job search.

Adjust your mindset. Just as the pandemic changes every day, you must be willing to adapt your mindset to these uncertain times. Adunola Adeshola, a contributor to ForbesWomen, emphasized that "even if it feels weird or too optimistic during this time, thinking positively and tapping into an 'abundance' mindset will keep you focused on finding the right opportunities rather than settling or not finding anything at all because you've convinced yourself it's impossible to land a new job right now." Avoid thinking too long-term. Liam Flynn, a hiring specialist at www.MusicGrotto.com, advises against staying too attached to rigid ideas of where you saw your career going before the pandemic. It may be time to mix things up, at least for a little while. "Focus on your top skills and get creative," Flynn said. "Think about how you can channel those skills in different ways that you didn't consider before, but that are still relevant to job openings at this time." Stay in touch with your network. Networking is still a critical part of the job search. During these times, networking will look different. Adeshola pointed out, "Just because we're all practicing social distancing doesn't mean you can't reach out and network with people in your industry. Instead of meeting for coffee, you may have to have a virtual chat or a conversation over the phone, but it can still be done." Based on your career background, you may want to consider former employers, clients, colleagues and vendors. Also, take advantage of alumni networks, email individuals in a company or field of interest, namedrop connections where appropriate, and be sure to leverage the various aspects of social media to your advantage. The key intent is to stay in touch and let those in your network know your status. Retool your resume©. One of the best career steps you can take at this time is to retool your resume©. Take the time to review your current document and remind yourself the resume© is a tool with one specific purpose: to win the interview and get your foot in the door. Your goal is to present yourself in the best possible light in order to persuade the recruiter and hiring manager that you are an ideal fit for the position and deserve to be interviewed. As you engage with your network, search for positions on job boards or use a combination of other strategies, a well-prepared, targeted resume© will enable you to confidently begin your search. Prepare for a virtual interview. "The most unique modification of the pandemic- era job search is the virtual interview," said Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of human resources for Indeed. "To ace it, make sure to look straight into the camera lens -- not at the screen -- while speaking. Looking into the camera as opposed to the screen simulates the eye contact that's vital during an in-person interview."

Lori Shreve Blake, senior director of alumni and student career services at UCLA Career Center, reminded job seekers to "Station yourself in front of a neutral, organized background in good light, and test your audio, video and internet connection. Using friends and family members as practice partners is especially important to get familiar with a new interviewing format. And dressing the part from head-to-toe is still a must."

A final thought: Do the best you can and think positively about where you're headed. Map out a path to your goal and develop a daily process that will enable you to achieve success as you navigate the new job search reality.

