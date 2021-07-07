Company offers full-service power, process industry events

CEM Marketing and Events

Woman-owned and managed event company CEM Marketing and Events (CEM) stands ready to assist the power and process industries with full-service marketing and event services.

CEM prides itself on focusing on getting every detail right to ensure each of its events provide the optimal benefit to all attendees, organizers and sponsors, and the company is steadfast in its commitment to "create experiences, rather than transactions."

CaLae McDermott, CEM's owner, said she was inspired to launch the company after seeing a need for "innovative experiences" in the industrial events market.

"The inspiration for CEM came from my interactions with industry professionals I met at NACE International and the American Welding Society," she said. "I've worked side by side with some of the most influential leaders in the oil and gas, petrochemical and power industries, and their stories inspired me to create an innovative experience in the events market.

CaLae McDermott, owner of CEM Marketing and Events (CEM).

"We started off as an event management company and have since developed into a full-service event and marketing solutions organization for the industrial sector. We understand the industry at every level and offer unique experiences where individuals from downstream, upstream and midstream can access valuable networking and marketing tools."

One such networking opportunity exists in the form of CEM's Industry Happy Hour events. While CEM's first Industry Happy Hour had 10 attendees and one sponsor, the event series has since expanded rapidly, now being hosted in Beaumont, Spring, Corpus Christi, Kemah and Houston, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Lafayette, Louisiana.

"We understand there are many options out there when it comes to networking," McDermott said. "Our goal is to separate ourselves from others by personally connecting attendees with specific people."

CEM is also scheduled to host two unique flagship events: the Adult Welding Competition and Tuesday Night Fight Nights at Termite's.

The Adult Welding Competition will take place in Deer Park, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 4, and will allow welders to test their skills and compete to win cash prizes. The event will have three levels of competition: pipeline, plant and executive. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Texas High School Welding Series.

Tuesday Night Fight Nights at Termite's is another unique opportunity for welders. The fight nights will be held bi-monthly at Termite Watkins' gym in Houston and will take place on the very boxing ring in which Mohammed Ali trained. The event will have two main portions: one will be a debate on welding automation featuring a new debate topic each time, and the second will be a boxing match featuring top boxers from the Gulf Coast region.

CEM also recently formed a strategic partnership with Sharon Ferruccio, a top-tier marketing executive with over 30 years of experience serving in leadership roles in the EPC, program management/construction management and maintenance industries. With this partnership, CEM can now provide a comprehensive marketing service line with offerings like proposal services, sales presentation strategy and messaging, staff training, sales coaching and more.

CEM Marketing and Events recently hosted an Industry Happy Hour at the Voodoo Hut in Kemah, Texas.

"When you attend a CEM-hosted event or become a CEM marketing partner, you'll see what you've been missing all of these years," McDermott said. "We connect people."