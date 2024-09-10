Commitment to empowering the future

The Pipe, Valve and Fitting (PVF) Roundtable is a non-profit networking organization of individuals and companies serving the PVF industry.

These vital members represent a significant part of the O&G, utilities, chemical and petrochemical industries, and are located primarily in the Gulf Coast area — ground zero for the global energy industry. All our efforts and programs are run by volunteer members who believe in the mission to further our industry.

We began over 30 years ago as a small group of PVF professionals and have now grown to over 280 member companies. Each membership, held at the company level, allows four people to attend each meeting, including employees or guests. Additional guests are welcome for a fee. Membership is a vetted process to ensure we stay true to our industry roots.

Investing in the next generation of industry leaders

PVF Roundtable’s charitable arm, PVF Roundtable Charitable Foundation, hosts endowment programs at Texas A&M University and the University of Houston for students in industrial engineering and related fields. The roundtable offers several opportunities for students, particularly those pursuing careers in industrial distribution and supply chain sectors, including:

Scholarships. PVF Roundtable provides scholarships to support students’ education and professional development.

Networking opportunities. Students can attend events to network with industry professionals, gain insights and potentially secure internships or job opportunities.

Mentorship programs. Students connect with experienced professionals who can guide them in their career paths.

Educational resources. Students receive access to industry-specific educational resources, workshops and seminars to enhance knowledge and skills.

Industry exposure. Students participate in roundtable activities to learn about the latest trends, technologies and best practices in the PVF industry.

These initiatives help bridge the gap between academia and the industry, preparing students for successful careers in the PVF sector. There is also support for trades such as machinists and welders. We raise funds and donate to schools that teach these skills in the Gulf Coast area, where skilled labor is in short supply. We now have additional scholarships at seven local trade schools and colleges in Texas and Louisiana.

Currently, the roundtable has donated over $2 million in scholarships and created a career map where educational partners list recent graduates who are ready for rewarding careers in the PVF industry, making it easier for member companies to hire. Additionally, the roundtable will launch an online education program this year, featuring a toolbox on specifications to ensure new hires have the resources they need to thrive.

Supporting emerging talent

PVF Young Professionals is a group that focuses on engaging and supporting individuals who are early in their careers within the industry. Similar to the student initiative, the goal is to foster growth and development through networking opportunities, mentorship programs, educational resources and events tailored to their professional needs. This initiative also helps young members build connections and develop the skills necessary for successful careers in the PVF sector.

Do you want to get involved and join our cause?

Our meetings are typically on Tuesday afternoons at 4:15 pm, with drinks and hors d’oeuvres served. Member companies currently meet at the Bell Tower on West 34th Street in Houston. We have networking meetings five times a year, with one meeting designated as a special membership drive open to PVF industry non-members.

Fill out the membership packet online and become part of investing in the future of our industry, one scholarship at a time.

For more information, visit pvf.org.