Collaboration through live meetings and membership

WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) recently celebrated a return to in-person events with the 2022 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans.

Participants enjoyed the opportunity to strengthen and build new connections and see the latest technology for water-jetting, industrial vacuum and industrial cleaning.

"Simply put, a trade show is the best place to gain first-hand knowledge and advice from people and companies in a similar line of work," said WJTA President Jimmy Peck. "The last WJTA conference was held in 2019, so it was exciting to see the new systems and industry developments over the past three years."

Highlights from the exhibit hall and outdoor live demonstrations included advanced controls and computerized hydroblasting automation systems with data capture, pump-side automation, new vacuum trucks and excavators, robotic hydrodemolition, PPE and more.

A new pre-conference short course covering vacuum technology was well-received by attendees, and educational sessions continued throughout the conference. Another popular element was a panel discussion between contractors and asset owners who discussed the challenges of 2022, including labor shortages, inflation and supply chain challenges. The panel sparked conversation amongst attendees.

WJTA Conference & Expo will return to New Orleans October 30-November 1, 2023, with a new slate of learning opportunities, waterjet technology short course, exhibits, demonstrations and more.

With the conference successfully concluded, the association continues to focus on industry safety and workforce development through membership growth and training and certification. Many new attendees looking to maintain connections and continue developing the insights and collaboration gained at the conference have begun to take advantage of membership opportunities with WJTA.

The importance of trade association participation is clear. With historic supply chain issues and soaring inflation affecting every aspect of our lives, businesses involved in similar industries must work together to help each other find the best access to supplies at the best prices available.

Tight equipment supply chains make having strong connections within our industry more important than ever. These can be strengthened through member collaboration by joining a trade organization like WJTA. It also reinforces the importance of maintenance and operations best practices, so having strong organizational knowledge is very important.

Related businesses benefit from networking to leverage their combined assets and contacts to build business relationships with suppliers and vendors worldwide, while developing camaraderie with their peers. Association members can work together to create a positive business environment for the benefit of all members.

Of course, joining a trade organization both individually and as a business has benefits above and beyond addressing supply chain issues. These include networking opportunities, joining a common voice that can influence the industry and protect business, the knowledge of best practices (not just safety, but shared knowledge about business practices that can give members a competitive advantage) and the opportunity for leadership development.

For more information, visit wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.