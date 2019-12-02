Chevron investing big in future industry workforce

Training Skill Develop Ability Expertise Concept Training Skill Develop Ability Expertise Concept

Preparing the next generation of problem- solvers is essential to building a world where energy is affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner. That's why Chevron has invested $480 million in education since 2013, with a particular focus on the skills and technologies required for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

"Our business is about enabling human progress through providing reliable and ever-cleaner energy, as well as being a socially responsible and engaged member of the communities where we live and work," said Steve Woodhead, Chevron's global manager for social investments. "In addition to our financial investments, we call upon our large base of technically proficient employees to engage with students and share their experiences.

"We know our employees are the best representation of our company and the industry because, as we've learned through our work in education, a key indicator of whether a student will pursue a technical career is whether they see role models they can relate to in the same field."

Chevron regularly partners with community stakeholders that specialize in the areas of education, training and economic development to build programs that address social gaps, build competencies and enable continued U.S. global competitiveness. Chevron's Fuel Your School program -- part of the company's overall support of education -- has helped raise more than $48 million for U.S. classrooms since 2010. In 2019, Chevron increased the reach of Fuel Your School by partnering with investment app Acorns, which has unlocked an additional $500,000-plus in funding for Fuel Your School.

"Fuel Your School is a great example of integrating our social investment work into our Downstream business by using our retail network as a vehicle to support communities," said Woodhead. "Now, consumers from all over the U.S. can donate to classrooms through Fuel Your School, which wasn't possible over the past 10 years."

According to Woodhead, programs like Fuel Your School are just a part of how Chevron is working to address the impending industrial workforce shortage before it happens.

"Our overall support for education focuses on STEM disciplines and primarily includes programs geared toward hands-on learning, equipping teachers to inspire the next generation of industry," he said. "We conduct business responsibly and make targeted investments to improve social conditions impacting our neighbors."

Preparing high school and college graduates for good-paying jobs that fit well with the skillsets they've already established is one way Chevron is improving social conditions in the communities in which it operates across the U.S.

"This philosophy of investing in communities is ingrained across [Chevron] Upstream, Midstream and Downstream," Woodhead said. "It's a key area of focus for all parts of our business."

And at least for the time being, that focus requires teaching the next generation of the workforce "all the attributes that are key to helping solve challenges we face in the world today," he added. Aside from the "technical aspects" of an industry abuzz with emerging technologies, these include "problem-solving, critical thinking, leadership and collaboration."

Above all else, Chevron is committed to meeting students where they are in their educational journey. While the company focuses on STEM curriculum, it understands there are fundamental needs of students that impact their ability to learn and succeed. "[Chevron] targets its investments to fulfill the diverse needs of our communities," Woodhead concluded.

