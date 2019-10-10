Branding is a prerequisite to effective marketing

Doug Mansfield, President, Mansfield Marketing

The cornerstone of your company's marketing campaign should be a solid foundation that communicates the values of your brand with authority.

Too often, companies jump to direct-response, keyword, pay-per-click advertising without first having control of their own brand and message. While this may be effective to generate short-term return on investment in consumer products, it is rarely the best strategy for those in the industrial sector.

Effective branding is paramount to long-term engagement. Thus, supplementary components of consumer outreach like direct-response advertising can be employed in a more compelling fashion later, but only once the branding foundation has been established. In doing so, the identity of the company will be substantiated as a place where values can be communicated with precision.

Mansfield Marketing is a staunch proponent of developing a strong brand campaign. The first objective is making sure clients understand the brand and, second, what services and solutions that brand provides.

The standard for Mansfield Marketing is using channels like LinkedIn to communicate the credibility of the brand. While this may be perceived as advertising, the objective of these outreach platforms is not to advertise, but to communicate brand expertise first. When viewers resonate with the values of a company, whether they feel the services are trustworthy is conveyed through the branding. The priority is to establish Mansfield's acumen for industrial marketing followed by services, not the other way around.

Search engine optimization (SEO) for solution-based keywords is most impactful only once the brand reputation has communicated a compelling message to the audience. People will be enticed to take action when the message of your brand communicates value to them. Additionally, optics are important, and when the first glance of your brand evokes expertise and credibility, people will be motivated to research more about the services you provide. This is when you can best capitalize on SEO because the audience knows your brand is credible.

As an example, the trademark campaign for Mansfield Marketing is an important component to externally conveying the value and reputation of the company. After the trust, value and expertise of industrial marketing are established, Mansfield can then capitalize on SEO and advertising. For effective trademark campaigns, search results are optimized to focus on exact match and phrase-match keywords. This helps to make sure whenever people search for the keywords "Mansfield Marketing," they are searching with specific brand values in mind. Phrase and exact matching helps strategically engage with the target audience. This is generally a lower- cost advertising campaign than competition- based pricing for generic solution keywords such as "welding supplies."

Ultimately, everything builds off of effective branding as the foundation of your company. When you are able to communicate a message that conveys expertise, trust and value, consumers will be more inclined to investigate the benefits of services. Once your value and reputation have been established, SEO and advertising strategies can be employed to facilitate consumer action.

For more information, visit www.mansfieldmarketing.com or call (713) 533-8899.