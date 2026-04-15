Boardwalk Pipelines relocates HQ to Houston's Energy Corridor

Boardwalk Pipelines, LP announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to 990 Town and Country Blvd. in West Houston, near the Energy Corridor.

The move is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

Demand for natural gas and natural gas liquids infrastructure has accelerated, driven by power generation, LNG exports and emerging markets. The scale and complexity of Boardwalk’s work have expanded with it. The new headquarters provides the space, technology and collaborative environment the company’s workforce needs.

× BOARDWALK RELOCATES HQ TO HOUSTON ENERGY CORRIDOR Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Headquarters Relocation Boardwalk Pipelines is relocating its corporate headquarters to Houston’s Energy Corridor, aligning leadership and operations closer to key industry hubs and partners. Strategic Positioning The move enhances access to talent, infrastructure and energy market connectivity, reinforcing Boardwalk’s long-term growth strategy within a major U.S. energy center. Workforce & Operations Impact The transition supports workforce consolidation and collaboration, positioning the company for improved operational efficiency and future expansion initiatives.

Approximately 350 employees, including Boardwalk’s executive leadership team, will transition to the new location. The company is expected to occupy four floors of the 15-story building. The 145,000 square foot space features updated workplace technology, expanded collaboration areas, and larger conference and meeting spaces to support cross-functional teamwork.

“When people walk into our new headquarters, they will immediately feel the difference,” said Helena Fyda, senior vice president and chief human resources and communications officer. “This space reflects how our teams work today, with more room to collaborate and technology that enables them to work more effectively. It brings together our physical and digital culture and supports our ability to attract and retain top talent.”

Located in the heart of West Houston, the new headquarters positions Boardwalk closer to many of its customers, partners and industry peers. This proximity supports. Boardwalk’s ability to collaborate externally while enhancing its employees' day-to-day experience.

“Relocating our headquarters reflects where Boardwalk is headed,” said Scott Hallam, president and chief executive officer of Boardwalk Pipelines. "We have outgrown where we have been. Our aims are greater as we enable larger teams to meet more complex customer challenges than we faced five years ago. This move positions our people in an environment designed to help them succeed.”

As America’s energy needs evolve, Boardwalk remains focused on what it does best: delivering energy safely and reliably to the markets and communities that depend on it. The new headquarters location represents a continued investment in the people, capabilities and culture that make that work possible.