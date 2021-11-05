BIC Magazine puts your brand in front of the right audience

BIC Alliance has helped hundreds of companies increase their market shares or make inroads into new markets with comprehensive marketing campaigns backed by a targeted message delivery.

For more than 35 years, well-crafted editorial and advertisements in Business & Industry Connection (BIC) Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity, education for industrial owners and quality leads.

Distributed to process-industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope. The publication is distributed at trade shows and conventions, increasing readership and client exposure.

Whether a company's niche is safety, manufacturing, environmental or maintenance, service providers find value through a partnership with BIC Magazine. BIC Alliance partners also enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

International Cooling Tower (ICT), an expert provider of turnkey cooling tower solutions, has experienced very positive results through its campaigns with BIC.

"ICT was looking for a vehicle to get our message out to industry in the Gulf Coast," said Mark Erdmann, director of sales for ICT. "BIC Magazine is the perfect way to do that because it gets in front of industry decision makers. When I visit customers, they always have BIC Magazine present.

"We see a lot of value with BIC Magazine. We started with a small investment a couple years ago, but now we are on the front cover. With every campaign in BIC, we've received excellent feedback. I receive phone calls from customers who've seen ICT's ad or article - sometimes even before I've had a chance to read the issue.

"BIC Magazine has helped ICT establish and grow our brand and put it in front of the right audience. I also like the fact that BIC has industry events or get-togethers, putting us in the room with potential buyers."

Another BIC success story is that of Excel Modular Scaffold, a full-service scaffold provider. Dylan Fulton, vice president of Excel Modular Scaffold, has been working with the BIC team for more than a decade.

"Excel Modular Scaffold targets the majority of its marketing budget with BIC," said Fulton. "That effort continues to be a huge success, as we have gained exposure not only on the Gulf Coast but also throughout the U.S. We feel BIC is an excellent platform to highlight the innovative and 'value-added' service capabilities we offer to the industry."

For more information on International Cooling Tower, visit www.ictower.com or call (832) 780-6900.

For more information on Excel Modular Scaffold, visit www.excelscaffold.com or call (877) 668-6657.

For more information on BIC Alliance, contact Thomas Brinsko or Jeremy Osterberger at (281) 538-9996.