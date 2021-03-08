BIC Magazine continues to help companies make the right connections

Industrial service providers continue to find value through a partnership with BIC Alliance. Well-crafted editorial and advertisements in BIC Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity and quality leads. Distributed to process-industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope.

Heather Bennett, vice president of business development for Woven Metal Products (WMP) in Alvin, Texas, decided to advertise in BIC Magazine because of the exposure it would bring to WMP.

"We wanted to advertise with the leading publication in the space and the one that people know about, respect and use," Bennett said. "BIC helps us reinforce our brand."

Bennett explained she has been happy with the results.

"Our relationship with BIC has been great," she said. "They are very responsive, and one of the things we have enjoyed most about our relationship is the added benefits that come with our campaign. BIC's ability to help share our news and connect us with other BIC Alliance members has been great. And the other value-added services they offer, such as recruitment services, are nice to have when needed."

Whether a company's niche is safety, manufacturing, engineering or maintenance, service providers find value through a partnership with BIC Magazine. BIC Alliance partners also enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

Mustang Sampling is another company that's advertised in BIC Magazine for several years. Mustang Sampling's campaigns are geared toward gaining brand recognition within the LNG and NGL market spaces.

"BIC is very beneficial if you are trying to get your brand in front of people throughout the Gulf Coast. Someone at Mustang walked into a client's office, and BIC Magazine was open on the table," said Deborah Sill, director of marketing and communications for Mustang Sampling. "That's proof BIC is being read by our customers. We have received a lot of positive feedback from our marketing pieces in BIC, especially on the executive profile about Mustang Sampling Owner and CEO Kenneth Thompson.

"We believe that increasing our written pieces in BIC will help increase the knowledge base regarding gas sampling and the importance behind how and why it is done."

For more information on Woven Metal Products, visit www.wovenmetal.com or call (281) 331-4466.

For more information on Mustang Sampling, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (713) 482-6930.

For more information on BIC Alliance, contact Jeremy Osterberger or Thomas Brinsko at (281) 538-9996, or visit BICMagazine.com.