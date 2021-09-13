BIC Alliance Members awarded by AFPM for safety

Because of their safety performance in 2020, these BIC Alliance members received AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Awards.

Congratulations to all!

Aegion Energy Services

-Brinderson

-Schultz Industrial Services Inc.

AltairStrickland Inc.

-Turnaround Welding Services

BrandSafway

Excel Modular Scaffold

-Global Scaffold Construction Services Inc.

-Next Generation Scaffold Services

Ohmstede

ParFab Companies

Petroleum Service Corp.

Repcon Inc.

STARCON International Inc.

Total Safety U.S. Inc.

Turner Industries Group LLC

-Turner Industrial Maintenance Co. LLC

-Turner Specialty Services LLC

For more information, visit www.afpm.org or call (202) 457-0480.