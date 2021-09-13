BIC Alliance Members awarded by AFPM for safety

Because of their safety performance in 2020, these BIC Alliance members received AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Awards. 

Congratulations to all! 

  • Aegion Energy Services

-Brinderson

-Schultz Industrial Services Inc.

  • AltairStrickland Inc.

-Turnaround Welding Services

  • BrandSafway
  • Excel Modular Scaffold

-Global Scaffold Construction Services Inc.

-Next Generation Scaffold Services

  • Ohmstede
  • ParFab Companies
  • Petroleum Service Corp.
  • Repcon Inc.
  • STARCON International Inc.
  • Total Safety U.S. Inc.
  • Turner Industries Group LLC

-Turner Industrial Maintenance Co. LLC

-Turner Specialty Services LLC

For more information, visit www.afpm.org or call (202) 457-0480.

Tags

Privacy Policy