BIC Alliance Members awarded by AFPM for safety

Because of their safety performance in 2020, these BIC Alliance members received AFPM Contractor Safety Achievement Awards.
Congratulations to all!
- Aegion Energy Services
-Brinderson
-Schultz Industrial Services Inc.
- AltairStrickland Inc.
-Turnaround Welding Services
- BrandSafway
- Excel Modular Scaffold
-Global Scaffold Construction Services Inc.
-Next Generation Scaffold Services
- Ohmstede
- ParFab Companies
- Petroleum Service Corp.
- Repcon Inc.
- STARCON International Inc.
- Total Safety U.S. Inc.
- Turner Industries Group LLC
-Turner Industrial Maintenance Co. LLC
-Turner Specialty Services LLC
For more information, visit www.afpm.org or call (202) 457-0480.