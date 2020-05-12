BASF seeks to promote more women to leadership

By 2030, BASF wants to increase the proportion of women in leadership positions to 30 percent worldwide. At the end of 2019, the proportion of female managers was 23 percent (21.7 percent in 2018). In 2015, BASF set the target of increasing the proportion of women in leadership roles to 22-24 percent as of 2021, which it achieved ahead of schedule at the end of 2019.

The goal of a better gender balance in the leadership team is to be achieved by the BASF Group worldwide and for the leadership levels overall. At BASF, this includes the management levels in all countries where the company operates, thus reflecting the global approach to the development of leadership. BASF puts a special focus on the three leadership levels below the board of executive directors. As multipliers, these leaders can make a significant contribution to further developing a diverse corporate culture. This helps BASF to be an attractive employer for everyone. At the three leadership levels below the board of executive directors, the proportion of female leaders is 15.8 percent (as of BASF's latest update at press time).

"We want to better incorporate women and their abilities in the leadership team of BASF. As a research-driven company, we know the value of diverse ways of thinking and working. Different perspectives result in innovative ideas and solutions for our customers," said Dr. Martin BrudermÃ¼ller, chairman of the board of executive directors of BASF SE.

The new target also contributes to implementing the corporate strategy, which aims for profitable growth and creating value for society.

All leaders are obliged to pursue the new target. Early recognition, nomination and development of talented female employees as well as long-term succession planning will contribute to reaching the goal. The majority of leadership positions at BASF are filled internally. BASF supports young leaders by offering individualized mentoring and training programs.

