BakerRisk names new CEO

Baker Engineering and Risk Consultants Inc. (BakerRisk) was formed in January 2001 and provides comprehensive services to assist clients in managing hazards, protecting personnel and property, and ensuring compliance with regulatory mandates.

Chris Heaton recently stepped into the role as CEO of BakerRisk and is based out of the company's San Antonio office. With 28 years of experience, Heaton has worked in multiple industry sectors, including energy, consumer products, health care, higher education, chemical/flammable liquids operations, developers, public/government entities, and manufacturing and assembly. As CEO, Heaton will focus on leading BakerRisk's global operations, pursuing operational excellence, and developing and implementing strategic initiatives to achieve company growth.

BIC Magazine recently spoke with Heaton about his role and what BakerRisk is working on to continue transforming the industry in terms of safety.

BIC: What led you to the role of CEO of BakerRisk?

HEATON: I have spent most of my career in risk engineering and risk-based consulting, and that's what BakerRisk does in incredible and unique ways. I felt like there are some tremendous opportunities for expanded and improved service offerings, which has been reinforced through feedback from our clients. Since arriving, I have met with and received insight on what our clients see as their biggest risks and how BakerRisk could offer certain solutions to address those risks.

BIC: What has surprised you most in your new role as CEO?

HEATON: The talent at BakerRisk is unmatched. I was not surprised that there were talented people here, but the level and depth of that talent was surprising in a good way. Having worked with other companies and engineers, I can say that this staff is amazing and full of great ideas about ways to keep people and property safe.

BIC: What is the biggest news at BakerRisk right now?

HEATON: The most exciting thing going on at BakerRisk right now revolves around our new greater-than-8-psi blast-resistant building solution: FORTRESS Protective Buildings. These buildings use innovative precast construction, which allows them to be quickly designed, fabricated and installed ready for occupancy. What is really exciting for our clients is that the turnkey FORTRESS building also provides fragment, thermal, toxic and extreme weather hazard resistance. This solution really builds on our decades of R&D, testing, incident investigations and assisting our clients with personnel protection. The building is truly a game-changer.

BIC: What are you excited for in the future?

HEATON: BakerRisk has some exciting initiatives beginning. Several joint industry programs (JIPs) are being developed or have been launched. I am most excited about the ones centered on hydrogen and ammonia. We are also enhancing and modifying some of our software suites that will be made available to clients. Historically, they have only been used for internal analyses.

Web

As a company, we are witnessing the adoption of a more hybrid energy model by the general population and with that, an increased push toward sustainable fuel sources by our clients, governments and regulatory bodies, and new companies/ partnerships. With that in mind, BakerRisk launched a sustainability initiative under my direction focusing on battery and energy storage systems (BESS), biofuels, hydrogen and hydrogen carriers, and utilities. This initiative leverages our current skillsets, subject matter expertise, and world-renowned test facilities and research capabilities.

For more information, visit www.BakerRisk.com or call (210) 824-5960.