Are you ready to decrease your turnaround setbacks?

Every successful plant turnaround has one key element: a workforce that is well taken care of.

We've seen it all when it comes to turnarounds and shutdowns - everything from workers sleeping in their cars to get the rest they needed between shifts to project timeframes being blown out of the water from poor project planning.

Regardless of whether you're planning a turnaround, corporate event, disaster relief setup for workers or anything else in between, you'll probably need to feed your guests or crew. An easy and cost-effective answer is mobile food services, specifically those that specialize in award-winning catering and temporary structures.

Bringing on an expert team that knows how to keep your workforce safe and happy -- like Bolton Holdings' Lodging Solutions and Industrial Tent Systems - will prove beneficial for increasing your project's success, as well as your long-term business outcomes. Bolton specializes in turnkey operations for temporary facilities, award-winning catering, logistical support and emergency relief for government, disaster and commercial needs nationwide. Bolton's focus is on delivering products and services that are designed to support your functions even in the toughest environments.

Through best-in-class kitchen trailers and dining tents, Bolton delivers full-service catering (up to 15,000 meals per day). Delicious menu selections are crafted by expert chefs, ensuring amazing meals that change daily to deliver the variety and sustenance your people need.

World-renowned Executive Chef Shaun Tuckwell now spearheads Bolton's full-service culinary services. As a graduate of Westminster Kingsway College, the UK's leading school of hospitality and culinary arts, Tuckwell was invited to work at the prestigious Savoy Hotel in London, Hotel Nikko in Australia and Tokyo, and the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. His experiences afforded him the opportunity to work for the Renaissance Hotel group in Rio de Janeiro; Hard Rock Café; CBS Sports, and on location for Paramount, MGM and DreamWorks. In addition, Tuckwell has responded to multiple natural disasters since 2005 while commanding a top-level team of chefs to serve over 300,000-plus meals to first responders and linemen.

Bolton's food service is safer with proper sanitization, adherence to health department guidelines and COVID-19 food safety measures; faster with mobile kitchens to quickly dispatch 24/7 nationwide from four strategic locations; and better with creative menu selections crafted by Tuckwell to ensure quality food products are utilized, along with changing menu selections to produce high-caliber meals fit for your workforce daily.

Bolton's motto is to do everything safer, faster and better than everyone else in the industry. What can Bolton send your way?

