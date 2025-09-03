Addressing the leadership gap between words and actions

Areport, "2025 Building Better: Rethinking Leadership in Construction Study," has been released and is the result of an ongoing collaboration between the coaching organization Ambition Theory and the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).

Through surveys, interviews and real world insights, it has become evident that companies failing to adapt to the evolving construction industry risk falling behind.

Tackling systemic barriers to women’s advancement and success in the construction industry is a topic addressed in the report and is one that requires more than good intentions. It demands turning policies into real change. Many construction companies publicly commit to advancing women, yet the numbers reveal a persistent gap between intention and impact.

Poor leadership remains a major issue, with 68% of women surveyed citing it as their key reason for dissatisfaction and their primary desire to leave the industry. While 84% of women believe their companies are making progress in supporting women in the industry, only 42% feel that leadership programs effectively address the unique challenges they face.

Many companies are taking steps to create more inclusive workplaces, but our research highlights a persistent gap between what’s promised and what’s actually experienced on the job.

These findings point to a deeper problem: policy improvements often fail to create meaningful changes in workplace culture or career advancement opportunities. Women in construction continue to encounter both overt and covert challenges, exclusion from decision-making spaces and unclear promotion pathways — persistent barriers that undercut progress.

Closing this gap means turning words into action and weaving commitments into the fabric of daily work. When policies become more than promises, women don’t just get a seat at the table — they get the chance to lead and shape the future of the industry.

Many organizations make commitments with good intentions, but the companies seeing real success are the ones that make leadership development a core part of their strategy. Providing visibility into career advancement opportunities helps keep people engaged and motivated. Additionally, they measure what matters. Tracking retention rates, promotion patterns and employee engagement offers critical insights into what’s working and where improvements are needed.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are often positioned as spaces for connection and support, but their potential as strategic business assets remains largely untapped. To maximize the business impact of ERGs, companies must redefine their role and structure by setting clear, business-aligned objectives, shifting from support to sponsorship and strengthening leadership engagement.

While mentorship provides valuable guidance, it often falls short of creating high impact career opportunities. Mentorship does play an essential role in professional development by helping people build confidence, develop industry knowledge and navigate workplace challenges. However, despite the widespread existence of mentorship programs, our survey found that participation remains low — indicating a fundamental disconnect between what companies offer and what employees need.

This gap suggests that traditional mentorship approaches aren’t delivering the career advancement women seek. Guidance alone isn’t enough — what’s missing is direct access to leadership opportunities and career defining experiences for women who want these pathways.

Our survey found that career advancement isn’t just about working hard — it’s about who sees your work, who opens doors for you and who ensures you have a seat at the table. This is why sponsorship, not just mentorship, is critical for career growth. It’s the difference between waiting for an opportunity and having someone actively open doors for you.

By embedding sponsorship into leadership development strategies, the construction industry can unlock the full potential of its workforce and create an environment where everyone — both men and women — can thrive and succeed.

