A successful partnership: Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars

For over a decade, the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation (LCEF) has worked to identify and support quality training programs throughout the state that prepare tomorrow’s construction workforce for success.

One of the most significant programs funded by LCEF is a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS). Through this unique scholarship program, Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars, the LCEF takes great pride in helping Louisiana high school graduates continue their career training.

Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars is Louisiana’s only scholarship dedicated to help jump start graduates who enroll full-time in an LCTCS Construction Pathway Program or an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) training program the summer or fall after earning their high school diploma. The $1,000 scholarship supports students in gaining the skills needed to earn high-wage, high-demand careers in construction.

Jump Start Construction Connect Scholars launched during the 2019-2020 school year.

Despite the impacts of COVID-19, 66 students have received scholarships to date. The annual application period opens in conjunction with the LDOE Jump Start Convention, which takes place on February 8 in Baton Rouge, La.

Jump Start is Louisiana’s innovative career and technical education (CTE) program. It prepares students to lead productive adult lives, capable of continuing their education after high school while earning certifications in high-wage career sectors. Jump Start aligns Louisiana’s K-12 CTE strategy with the state’s economic development strategies, preparing students for the careers that will drive our state’s future prosperity. All Louisiana students, even those on the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) university diploma track, can obtain industry-based credentials to prepare for high-wage, high-demand careers.

LCEF is proud to partner with these state agencies that are making a real difference in the lives of young people seeking a rewarding career in the industrial construction industry. These Construction Connect Scholars are a great example of maintaining and growing a strong talent pipeline to support Louisiana’s continued industrial growth.

As a nonprofit organization, LCEF has supported training and education programs to expand and improve Louisiana’s construction workforce by funding programs, scholarships, equipment, instruction and other assets since 2009.

LCEF is currently accepting funding requests from qualifying organizations for initiatives and programs that meet its criteria. These include new or current training initiatives, financial support for students and train- ing consumables (including welding rods, flat bar, pipe and grinding wheels). Heavy machinery for heavy equipment operator training is also accepted by LCEF to support hands-on training for new and existing programs.

In order to be considered, organizations must demonstrate wise business management with an appropriate portion of the requested funding going directly to programs versus administrative costs. Organizations should also have values that are consistent with those of LCEF, such as providing construction education, safety, craft or supervisory programs in Louisiana resulting in an industry certification that meets or exceeds those issued by the National Center for Construction Education and Research; supporting Louisiana’s construction workforce by guiding students to further construction education, training or career opportunities; and working to increase the educational quality of the program(s) in addition to the quantity of the students impacted.

For more information, visit lceftoday.org or call (225) 757-5527.