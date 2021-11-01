Heat treatment company builds on history of excellence

Analytic Stress believes in good people and great opportunities.

Since the company's founding in Lafayette, Louisiana, in 1979, Analytic Stress has been hiring and retaining the best of the best in the heat treatment industry, while taking advantage of opportunities to grow, expand and adapt to its customers' needs.

Analytic Stress Relieving Inc. began when the company's female founder purchased the heat treating division of a small inspections company that served local fabricators in the oil field. More than four decades later, Analytic Stress is still a 100-percent privately held, woman-owned company by its original founder and has evolved into one of the most experienced and respected heat treatment contractors in the country. With 14 offices strategically located nationwide, Analytic Stress stands ready to meet all of your heat treatment needs safely, efficiently and with the highest levels of quality and customer service. While the company has grown dramatically since its inception, Analytic Stress has always stayed true to its commitment to safety, quality and customer service while embodying a family-oriented culture.

The real value of Analytic Stress is the 40-plus year legacy of a singular focus on heat treating. Analytic Stress is proud to be the oldest heat treatment company in the industry. While technology and other progressive measures are important, it's the basics that get the job done. Analytic Stress has dedicated departments for safety, quality and training. The retention rate of employees combined with Analytic Stress' experience and well-maintained equipment and procedures has provided a history of excellence. As one of the only heat treatment contractors that offers a full spectrum of heat treatment services, Analytic Stress is known for its technological advancements, including Heatwave Wireless Technology and expertise with the American Welding Society's D10.10 Recommended Practices for Local Heating of Welds in Piping and Tubing, induction and combustion.

Analytic Stress was the first heat treatment contractor to create a dedicated safety department, and the company continues to be an industry leader in safety. By combining comprehensive policies and procedures while also emphasizing its application at the jobsite, Analytic Stress' safety department has instilled a safety culture that provides customers with a safe and productive workforce.

The company's training department is committed to not only ensuring its workforce remain leaders in creating best practices for the heat treating industry, but also provides opportunities for young workers to learn and advance their careers. Analytic Stress recently completed a state-of-the-art training facility in La Porte, Texas, which demonstrates proof of the company's commitment to provide customers with not only the largest, but the most skilled workforce in the industry.

Creating value for its customers is a priority at Analytic Stress, and embracing technology is one of the ways the company achieves that goal. Analytic Stress has built its innovative Heatwave system to offer industry-leading quality and reliability. Heatwave utilizes a remotely located control room that is conveniently positioned away from highly congested turnaround areas. This system also provides safety and cost benefits by allowing fewer technicians to monitor equipment on-site while maintaining a chain of custody for data from all heat cycles that never leaves the site. This control room also serves as a central location where reports from all on-site work can be observed in real time.

In January 2021, after a long history of work along the Gulf and East Coasts, Analytic Stress opened offices in the Salt Lake City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Minneapolis; and Chicago areas. These offices allow Analytic Stress to stage the industry's largest fleet of equipment and provide a base of operations for its supervisors and technicians to serve customers in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

At Analytic Stress, "more equipment, more technicians, more experience" is more than just a slogan; it's reality. Analytic Stress is proud of its past and focused on the future.

For more information, visit www.analyticstress.com or call (337) 237-8790.