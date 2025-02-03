Many Martinez residents angry after recent refinery fire that prompted shelter-in-place orders

Crews at the Martinez Refining Company now have control of a fire that sent black smoke billowing into the sky Saturday.

The refinery issued a Community Warning System Level 1 notification Sunday due to contaminated water runoff. It was said that runoff is contained in their property.

Residents like Justin Gomez, who evacuated with his family, are angry about the fire saying this is just the most recent in what has been a series of incidents at this facility.

"When we noticed towering plumes of black smoke in the air, coupled with a very loud rumbling sound, it just felt like the worst possible case scenario could happen," Gomez said.

Six people required medical attention because of the fire but no longer need care.

