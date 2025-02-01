Martinez Refinery catches fire, shelter-in-place issued

A fire has broken out at the Martinez Refinery, about 60 miles north of San Jose, California, Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for portions of Martinez.

People should stay indoors, close all windows and doors, turn off all heaters, air conditioners and fans, said officials.

The fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Officials said the fire is contained within the refinery.

Crews responded to the scene, and inspectors are also at the site. An incident report will be available once the incident response is completed.

Con Fire said traffic is being shut down in the area.

The facility has been evacuated, but there are no other mandatory evacuations at this time.

