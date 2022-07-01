How to prepare for unexpected emergencies

"By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail." -- Benjamin Franklin

For energy-related businesses across the Gulf Coast, failing to plan for the unexpected - storms, accidents and incidents - is simply not an option.

• Step one: Risk assessment. The right response starts with an honest and thorough evaluation of all risks. Begin by identifying all potential emergency scenarios and onsite hazards. Identify all areas where you might be vulnerable and apply practical hazard controls.

In assessing risk, it's helpful to bring in outside experts as familiarity can be a dangerous thing. An outside pair of eyes can view your business from another perspective.

It's also important to differentiate and plan for both accidents and incidents, which are almost always preventable. They are most often caused by someone not following proper procedures or policies. Near-miss incidents are a great opportunity to reevaluate the conditions and behaviors associated with the accident that almost happened. Applying effective corrective actions closes the loop.

• Step two: Response plans. Protocols and procedures must be outlined for each identified area of risk. The more specific your emergency response plan is, the better. A general plan will leave you fumbling when decisive action is required.

An effective emergency response plan includes the elements outlined by HAZWOPER. Above all, emergency response plans must clearly define how to protect employees, visitors, contractors and associated contractors.

Companies should pay close attention to all building utility controls, emergency power sources and site protection systems. Containing and limiting the damage from an incident or accident often rests on the management of these areas.

• Step three: Frequent training. A response plan is only effective if all personnel understand their specific roles and responsibilities. To ensure plans are implemented correctly, semi-annual and annual drills are essential for being in a state of preparedness.

Unfortunately, at some point, something is going to happen. So, it's vital to be prepared, have the proper team in place and conduct drills so everyone knows exactly what to do in the case of any incident.

This is another area in which relying on outside partners can be wise. By employing industry veterans to run drills, debrief and make corrections to plans, each exercise will go much further in raising a facility's level of safety. Listening to the advice of people who have been through actual emergency responses is simply the best way to learn.

• Step four: Attention to detail. Emergency and storm preparedness and 24/7 expert response plans are one specialty among several at Specialized Waste Systems. Many of the employees are industrial waste and emergency response experts, able to apply years of on-the-job experience.

Never take any step for granted. Complacency is one of the biggest risks we all face. Always be listening, learning and training. I do a lot of reading and studying to stay informed about the newest controls and methods. In this business, safety and readiness are jobs that are never complete.

