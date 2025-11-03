Fluorine-free firefighting foams advance petrochemical protection

Expand Industrial Foam School

Petrochemical facilities rank among the most hazardous industrial environments, where extreme conditions create constant fire risk.

Accurate incident counts are difficult to determine because fires are often grouped with oil spills and explosions. The 2019 Intercontinental Terminals Co. (ITC) fire in Deer Park, Texas, underscored these dangers when a circulation pump failed, releasing hydrocarbon fuel that burned for days, causing more than $150 million in damage, extended business interruption and community exposure concerns.

Incidents like these highlight the need for rapid, effective fire suppression. As the industry pursues more sustainable practices, fluorine-free foams (F3) are gaining traction. Adoption is driven by evolving regulations, PFAS-related environmental concerns and insurers warning they may not cover cleanup costs tied to fluorinated foams.

While some operators question whether F3 technology equals legacy foams in performance, today’s third-generation synthetic F3s have proven their capability. Testing by UL, Factory Mutual (FM), LASTFIRE and other certifying bodies confirms that today’s F3 formulations meet or exceed the performance of fluorinated predecessors under more stringent conditions.

In petrochemical operations, fire risks typically involve bulk fuel storage, loading racks, diked-in areas and emergency response. Tank farms and terminals present especially complex scenarios requiring prolonged suppression and large volumes of foam and water. Loading racks pose direct life-safety risks, while diked-in areas can escalate quickly as secondary failures occur. In each case, adequate foam supply, fire-water capacity and access planning are essential to contain incidents and protect nearby communities.

Perimeter Solutions leads to the development of advanced F3 foams for petrochemical use. SOLBERG® RE-HEALING™ 3×3 Fluorine-Free SP-100 was the industry’s first UL-listed 3×3 foam with a full complement of hardware and sprinkler listings, including non-aspirated heads. It is siloxane-free, contains no intentionally added PFAS and is UL-listed, FM 5130 approved and ICAO Level B certified.

SOLBERG VERSAGARD™ 1×3 Multipurpose Foam Concentrate delivers similar performance, earning EN-1568:2018, IMO MSC.1/Circ.132, LASTFIRE, UL 162, International Civil Aviation Organization Level B and GESIP stands for Groupement d’Études de Sécurité des Industries Pétrolières et Chimiques certifications, as well as GreenScreen® Certified Silver status for environmental stewardship.

One UK-based petrochemical company transitioned from AFFF to SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1×3 after successful testing with distributor Hawkes Fire and Perimeter in Spain and on-site in the UK. The results led a neighboring refinery — served by the same fire station — to adopt the same foam, improving coordination and resource sharing.

Facilities planning a move to F3 should evaluate existing inventory and systems, develop a transition plan with budget and disposal costs and confirm foam compatibility with fuels, equipment and firefighting apparatus.

Perimeter Solutions manufactures foam systems with all required listings and offers laboratory testing to validate performance under real-world conditions.