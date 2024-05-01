BIC Alliance members are ready to assist during hurricane season

The impact of a single hurricane can be devastating, underscoring the importance of a robust support system for safety and recovery during this hurricane season.

BIC Alliance members offer diverse solutions that can enhance your hurricane preparedness and response, providing both sustainability and peace of mind.

Ready to assist

Alliance Safety Council offers after-hours support to plants and contractor companies during hurricanes and emergency situations. In these instances, Alliance provides training beyond its traditional business hours, demonstrating its commitment to the safety and preparedness of workers and businesses. Alliance helps ensure workers are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to respond effectively and mitigate risks — even in the most challenging circumstances.

Rapid deployment of tools, equipment and drinking water is vital in disaster response. Positioned across North America, AMECO is trusted by industry and FEMA in the Gulf Coast region and beyond. For decades AMECO has provided essential supplies and hydration services after hurricanes or other natural disasters. Disaster response kits include equipment like generators, light towers, carts, chainsaws and other tools, PPE and comprehensive tool management programs. In addition to tools and equipment, AMECO can provide fueling services and flexible hydration and restroom programs for first responders and shelters.

Being prepared to respond and support post-disaster recovery efforts is crucial, and Apache Industrial is ready to take on the challenge. Apache’s extensive geographic footprint allows it to rapidly deploy resources within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall. Its disaster response team strategically positions highly trained employees and assets outside of the Gulf Coast’s impact zones for safe, rapid response. Apache can develop a disaster recovery plan prior to landfall to ensure a safe, quick and effective transition into recovery. From skilled general labor support to soft-craft services, Apache’s resources make it a trusted partner for rapid recovery.

Axis Industries is ready and equipped to assist both pre- and post-disaster. Maintaining a vast footprint on the Gulf Coast, Axis can respond quickly with 24-hour coverage to support any soft craft needs. Extensive, well-trained staff can develop safety and execution plans to assist sites’ post-disaster needs. For all soft-craft needs, including erecting scaffolding, tank-coating repair and replacement of insulation and fireproofing, partner with Axis Industries.

Restoring power is one of the first things that needs to be done after a storm or hurricane has devastated a facility. Contech Control Services has the experience and rapid response manpower to get plants up and running again. During Hurricane Harvey, Contech responded overnight by bringing over 150 I&E craftsmen and linemen from other locations to a client in the Cedar Bayou area of Baytown, Texas, and helped it get back online in a very short time.

Enerquip Thermal Solutions offers a wide range of industrial and sanitary thermal solutions for planned or unexpected downtime. Its in-stock inventory includes various sized shell and tube heat exchangers, gaskets, tube bundles and O-rings ready to ship, often on the same day. It also provides customized industrial equipment like asphalt and thermal fluid heaters, tank heating coils, steam generators, heat exchangers and vapor condensers that can be built in a matter of weeks. Enerquip understands the importance of keeping production on track, and its robust fabrication can withstand extreme weather conditions, making it a reliable source even during emergencies.

Geneva Equipment’s frac tanks are vital assets during hurricane season, offering quick solutions for water storage, flood management, environmental protection and logistical support. Beyond water storage, frac tanks contribute to wastewater containment, mitigating environmental hazards. Its adaptability extends to storing fuel, supporting emergency generators and enabling critical facilities like hospitals to operate during power outages. It aids in spill response, containing and recovering substances to prevent further environmental damage. Geneva’s mobility capabilities make it vital for logistics, ensuring efficient delivery of essential supplies like water, fuel or chemicals to isolated communities.

Highpoint Insurance Group offers a customized and consultative approach to insurance that is essential during hurricane season. Its guidance helps companies understand their unique needs and available options. This creates a proactive stance, identifying vulnerabilities and implementing mitigation strategies before a hurricane even develops. Highpoint tailors policies for clients and their specific risks to ensure ample coverage for property, assets and liabilities. Every business is unique, and a hurricane will affect it differently than another company. In case of a hurricane, Highpoint’s personalized support teams streamline claims processes, expediting recovery efforts. Ultimately, this approach enhances resilience, safeguarding individuals and businesses against the unpredictability of hurricanes.

Hunter has provided expert disaster relief support for over 25 years. Customers can lease custom portable disaster shelters, central command centers, camps and large base camps as part of their disaster preparedness and recovery plans. These solutions include modular buildings designed to withstand hurricane- and tornado-strength winds, earthquakes and flying debris, while also standing elevated above floodplains. Hunter’s disaster shelters are certified to meet National Wind Institute and FEMA standards, ensuring the protection of personnel, critical equipment and assets. As a global leader in modular and blast-resistant buildings, Hunter has successfully completed numerous complex projects in challenging environments. With worldwide coordination and deployment services, help is always within reach.

Be prepared with International Cooling Tower (ICT). ICT stocks over 2,500 unique parts to aid restoration of cooling towers. Between offices in Houston and a world-class fabrication facility in Phoenix, Arizona, ICT stocks a variety of critical components en masse such as fan shrouds, gearboxes, drive shafts, fan assemblies, casings, louver assemblies, motors and over a million linear feet of fiber-reinforced plastic. With over 65 years of experience, 50 field superintendents and 500 trained cooling tower techs, ICT is available 24/7 to make the necessary assessments and required repairs needed to return a cooling tower to service.

When a storm rolls in, Ironclad Environmental is ready to roll. As the industry braces for what’s predicted to be an especially active hurricane season, it’s vital to over-prepare for worst-case weather events. Ironclad’s expert team can help a company’s operation estimate the types and amounts of waste typically generated during hurricanes and floods and identify temporary storage sites and transportation solutions. Ironclad’s expansive, nationwide inventory of specialty containment assets, O&G storage options and spill containment berms can provide emergency support for municipal, construction, O&G and other industries, and it is equipped to help manage on- and off-site treatment of contaminated wastewater when necessary. Turn your problems into solutions.

As hurricane season approaches, preparedness becomes essential. Whether individuals choose to stay in place or evacuate, boarding up windows stands out as a crucial step. Lodge Lumber stands prepared to fulfill your needs by providing wholesale plywood at a more affordable cost than local retailers. The company offers CDX or exterior-graded plywood, which meets the minimum grade recommended by industry insurance groups. Additionally, Lodge provides industrial choice plywood, a dependable and cost-effective option. For multi-family homes or businesses in need of plywood in volume, Lodge offers prompt cut-to-size services before delivery.

The importance of emergency preparedness is vital as extreme weather impacts the Gulf Coast amid supply chain issues including disruptions in transportation, service and manufacturing. This natural gas, LNG, NGL, RNG and hydrogen producing region will continue to be threatened by events that can compromise the integrity of vital pipeline and distribution networks. Mustang Sampling continues to reinforce its supply chain network by maintaining inventory on hand to better serve customers and reduce lead times. In the case of an emergency or natural disaster, Mustang Sampling provides immediate inventory, a reliable supply chain and deployable onsite service teams.

Temporary rental boilers offer a time-efficient solution when a boiler emergency occurs as a result of a hurricane or other natural disaster. Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided emergency preparedness planning and emergency rental boiler services to the industry since 1967. With multiple storage and maintenance facilities across the country, rental boiler equipment can be shipped anywhere in the world and brought online quickly by Nationwide’s team of seasoned service engineers. With a fleet of more than 100 rental boilers, equipment ranges from 47.5 hp to 200,000 lb/hr for saturated and superheated steam supply. When required, Nationwide Rental Boilers can be paired with a CataStak™ SCR system for ultra-low 2.5 ppm NOx compliance.

Hurricane season is here — is your facility prepared? North American ContractorLink (NACL) serves as a no-cost resource for finding the best contractor to assist during this time. NACL’s team of experienced customer solutions advisors is a one-stop resource to match facilities with the right contractor for their needs. During a tropical storm or hurricane, facility managers shouldn’t have to concern themselves with whether they’ve selected the correct contractor. NACL’s network of contractors from the Mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast are highly qualified and thoroughly vetted, enabling a rapid response no matter the issue. Be ready for whatever Mother Nature presents this season.

Safeguarding a facility’s electrical power system is a top priority during hurricane season. Power Storage Solutions offers innovative and simple power solutions to protect businesses during hurricane season and inclement weather. Its most popular services for businesses preparing for hurricane season include site audits, preparation planning, emergency response, stocking key products, preventive maintenance programs and system load tests. If issues arise, the company offers temporary batteries, chargers and uninterruptible power supply systems to guarantee continuous power supply. Power Storage Solutions can help businesses stay ahead of every storm.

Republic Services serves as a turnkey partner for both pre- and post-disaster response. Offering a nationwide footprint with a strong presence in the Gulf Coast region and 24/7 coverage, the company rapidly deploys its professional crews and equipment to affected areas. Ahead of natural disasters, its teams of experts develop emergency response plans tailored to customers’ needs to reduce risk, protect assets and ensure a quick return to business operations. After the storm hits, Republic Services provides segregation, removal, transportation and compliant disposal of all hazardous and non-hazardous materials and debris to ensure safety and reduce operational impact.

In the wake of hurricane disaster relief efforts, Setpoint Integrated Solutions supports customers by providing onsite mobile field unit trailers to help industrial plants get back online and operational. These units provide immediate support for valve testing and repairs to ensure maximum safety and efficiency for facilities. The mobile units optimize Setpoint’s field services capabilities, allowing its customers to get all valve functions back online quickly. Due to Setpoint’s expansive service across the Gulf Coast region, units can be deployed as soon as possible from locations unaffected by the storm. This hurricane season, Setpoint Integrated Solutions is prepared to stand with customers and provide expert technicians until their facilities are online and fully operational.

Standard Constructors is ready and equipped to provide a wide range of heavy civil construction support to clients in hurricane disaster preparation. It can get a site ready for heavy rains with help from its heavy equipment operations team. Standard Constructors can regrade sites to ensure drainage to the proper locations, muck out ditches and culverts and regrade ditches to ensure positive and clear drainage. Reinforced concert pipe and box culverts are also great options. For any land clearing or tree threat removal, Standard has the Barco 900 hydro-ax that can mulch whatever is a threat on the site. For hurricane disaster cleanup, it offers skilled first responder teams that can investigate, assess the damage and come up with a path forward.

Sunstate Equipment Industrial Solutions Division is ready for hurricane support efforts by bringing quality, ready-to-use industrial-grade equipment to petrochemical sites. Sunstate knows that when severe weather strikes, it’s critical to be there for quick, effective solutions. Sunstate can equip any site by staging the proper gear just outside the target area and can then disperse the gear to the affected areas. Sunstate’s wide fleet mix includes generators, skid steers, mini excavators and dump trucks. With 24/7 rapid response service availability and multiple locations along the Gulf Coast, Sunstate is ready to help prepare and protect industrial sites with the highest level of personalized service, safety and efficiency in the event of a weather emergency.

As hurricane season approaches, TF Companies is prioritizing comprehensive hurricane preparedness to safeguard its operations and support clients effectively. With strategic planning for each location in Texas and Louisiana, TF Companies ensures that generators are readily available to keep offices operational during power outages. Leveraging cloud-based systems, the company enables its employees to work remotely, maintaining continuity even in the face of adverse weather conditions. Particularly at TF Electrical, emphasis is placed on ensuring personnel availability to address any high-water damage to electrical systems. TF Companies underscores its commitment to customer support and operational resilience during hurricanes.

Turner Industries is ready to mobilize and provide the turnkey industrial services and solutions required to restore operations after any disruption. Turner has been building and safeguarding critical infrastructure for over 60 years, and its strategically located facilities allow for the rapid deployment of skilled personnel, emergency repair, maintenance services and heavy equipment. Headquartered on the Gulf Coast, Turner Industries understands the devastation hurricanes can cause. As a storm approaches, Turner sets up command centers as hubs for coordination and deploys skilled personnel and the necessary equipment. In the aftermath of several major Gulf Coast hurricanes, Turner has played a pivotal role in the restoration of affected facilities.

Vapor Point provides a wide range of environmental solutions and thermal services to address both planned and unforeseen downtime caused by hurricanes, storms, natural disasters and other emergencies. In instances of power outages at facilities, its thermal units can serve as essential flares for critical operations. Additionally, its flood remediation services encompass managing frac tanks storing benzene-laden water and providing water treatment for contaminated sumps. Its team is equipped and ready to get your facility up and running again as quickly and safely as possible.

Ward Vessel & Exchanger’s Field Service Group is in the unique position to provide emergency response with specialty onsite services while maintaining highly engineered solutions when there is a process upset involving pressure equipment such as ASME pressure vessels, API tanks and shell and tube heat exchangers. Ward has a one-of-a-kind deployment to ensure the quickest possible response to repair damage created by weather disasters.

Woven Metal Products (WMP) is prepared to help your plant during an emergency or crisis. WMP specializes in fabricating both replacement and custom process internals for plant reactors, towers and pressure vessels, including mass transfer and separation products. With a state-of-the-art fabrication facility near Houston, WMP’s team is positioned for quick, on-demand turnaround times for all general fabrication needs. While other companies may outsource parts of a job, WMP does the majority of work in-house, allowing for more control of fabrication time and other variables. Are you facing a crisis and requiring internals to restore operation of a reactor or tower? The WMP team is ready to serve.