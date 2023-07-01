It only takes one hurricane to cause widespread devastation, which is why having a strong support system ready when needed this hurricane season is key to safety and recovery.

BIC Alliance member companies’ varied offerings can bring you sustainability and peace of mind in hurricane preparation and response.

Ready to assist

Alliance Safety Council offers after-hours support to plants and contractor companies during hurricanes and emergency situations. In those instances, Alliance provides training beyond its traditional business hours. Those in need should call (877) 345-1253. If needs arise outside the company’s standard hours of phone operations, submit a form on the "Help" page at alliancesafetycouncil.org.

Prepared to weather the storm? For over 50 years, ABS Group has provided leading safety and risk management solutions industry-wide. To prepare for hurricane season risks, including wind damage, flooding, supply chain disruption and more, it is crucial to have a robust disaster management plan consisting of four key stages: prepare, response, recover and mitigate. Customizing this process for an organization can minimize the impact of natural hazards and provide business continuity — a key factor in avoiding financial losses during recovery efforts. Partner with ABS Group for customized, cost-effective solutions for severe natural hazards events. Visit abs-group.com.

BIC Alliance members prepared to help during Gulf Coast’s hurricane season

Apache Industrial Services is ready and equipped to respond and provide support to post-disaster recovery efforts. Apache’s extensive geographic footprint allows it to rapidly deploy resources within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall. Its disaster response team strategically positions highly trained employees and assets outside of the Gulf Coast’s impact zones for a safe, rapid response. Apache can develop a disaster recovery plan prior to landfall to ensure a safe, quick and effective transition into recovery. From skilled general labor support to soft craft services, Apache’s resources make it a trusted partner for rapid recovery. Visit apacheip.com.

Axis Industries is ready and equipped to assist both pre- and post-disaster. Maintaining a vast footprint on the Gulf Coast, Axis can respond quickly with 24-hour coverage to support any soft craft needs. Extensive, well-trained staff can develop safety and execution plans to assist sites’ post-disaster needs. For all soft craft needs, including erecting scaffolding, tank coating repair, and replacement of insulation and fireproofing, partner with Axis Industries. Visit axisindustries.com.

Brock Group encourages careful preparation and planning before a catastrophic event can occur to prevent or minimize damage and/or loss. It can help with pre-planning, determining what resources are needed, and provide safe and reliable hard and soft craft services onsite by a team of professionals. To learn how to get on track now with your pre-planning and hurricane preparedness, visit brockgroup.com.

When disaster strikes, your first response is vital. That’s why it’s so important to choose the right emergency response partner. Cajun Industries assists clients during three primary stages of disaster: Emergency response — Cajun Industries first responder teams investigate and assess disaster situations, perform damage assessments, develop relief priorities, identify resources and transportation channels and create damage mitigation work plans. Rebuilding — Once stabilized, the rebuilding stage can begin. Cajun Industries is ready to assist in any restoration and rebuilding of damaged infrastructure and facilities. Intermediate and long-term needs — Intermediate needs include logistics staging, area access, food and shelter, clean-up, temporary housing and repairs to damaged structures. Long-term needs include repairs and improvements to damaged facilities and permanent rebuilding. Visit cajunusa.com.

As hurricane season approaches, it’s more important than ever to ensure that your cooling tower is prepared to withstand these powerful storms. Securing the fan blade is the most important component of storm-hardening a cooling tower. Cooling Tower Depot offers robust fan brake systems to withstand gale-force winds. It is also critical to have spare parts on hand, including fan blades/shrouds, mechanicals and casing. Thankfully, Cooling Tower Depot’s e-commerce platform provides all the parts you need to keep your cooling tower in top condition and minimize the risk of damage. To prepare for hurricane season and prevent costly repairs, don’t wait until it’s too late — make sure you’re ready for any storm that may come your way by visiting coolingtowerdepot.com.

Enerquip Thermal Solutions offers a wide range of industrial and sanitary thermal solutions for planned or unexpected downtime. Its in-stock inventory includes various sized shell and tube heat exchangers, gaskets, tube bundles and O-rings ready to ship often on the same day. It also provides customized industrial equipment like asphalt and thermal fluid heaters, tank heating coils, steam generators, heat exchangers and vapor condensers that can be built in as little as eight weeks. Enerquip understands the importance of keeping production on track, and its robust fabrication can withstand extreme weather conditions, making it a reliable source even during emergencies. For all your thermal solutions needs, contact the experts at enerquip.com to learn more.

Experts are predicting an above average hurricane season this year and Excel Modular Scaffold is as prepared as ever. Within the past two years Louisiana took two detrimental hits. This impacted some of Excel’s largest client refineries and facilities throughout southern Louisiana. In 2021, the company was able to pivot, assist and mobilize within as little as two days. Excel and its employees never hesitate to help the community that needs them. In preparation for this year’s hurricane season, Excel has strategically partnered with a lodging company to house incoming support staff, expediting mobilization. It has established mobile offices that act as hiring centers to easily onboard in the impacted areas. For community support, Excel has stocked assistance and cook trailers. Find out more at excelscaffold.com.

Hunter has delivered expert disaster relief support for more than 23 years. Lease custom portable disaster shelters, central command centers, camps and large basecamps as part of your disaster preparedness/disaster recovery plan. Improve protection with modular buildings able to withstand hurricane-and tornado-strength winds and earthquakes, safeguard against flying debris and stand elevated above the floodplain. Hunter disaster shelters are certified to meet National Wind Institute and FEMA standards, all to protect your personnel, critical equipment and assets.

The global leader in modular blast-resistant buildings, Hunter has executed countless complex projects in challenging environments. With worldwide coordination/deployment services, help is always nearby. For more information, visit hunterbuildings.com.

Once you have weathered the storm, IKON Environmental Solutions LP is the property cleanup, waste management and spill remediation service provider to trust for disaster recovery, transportation, storage solutions, water disposal and soil disposal. When severe weather strikes, the most important thing IKON provides is quick, efficient and effective solutions for clients. IKON offers turnkey waste solutions/management, industrial services, transportation, box rentals and washout services. Once the situation is remedied, IKON provides risk-limiting guidance by partnering to provide decontamination services, site remediation, waste transportation and waste disposal to its clients. With a proven track record in turnkey environmental solutions and a team of industry veterans, IKON ensures the work is done properly, safely and in complete compliance with state and federal rules while simultaneously limiting risks during an emergency. Visit ikonenviro.com.

Be prepared with International Cooling Tower. ICT stocks over 2,500 unique parts to aid restoration of your cooling towers. Between offices in Houston and world class fabrication facility in Phoenix, ICT stocks a variety of critical components en masse such as fan shrouds, gearboxes, drive shafts, fan assemblies, casings, louver assemblies, motors and over a million linear feet of fiber-reinforced plastic.

With over 65 years of experience, 50 field superintendents and 500 trained cooling tower techs, ICT is available 24/7 to make the necessary assessments and required repairs needed to return a cooling tower to service. Call ICT at (832) 780-6900 to discuss details. For emergency response, call (800) 661-3645 or visit ICT’s parts store at spareparts.ictower.com.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided emergency preparedness planning and boiler equipment rental services to industry for more than 56 years. A rental boiler can often be dispatched, installed and brought online within 24 hours, providing a time-efficient solution when a boiler emergency occurs as a result of a hurricane or other natural disaster.

Its large inventory of transportable steam plants, mobile boiler rooms, trailer-mounted, package watertube boilers and auxiliary equipment rentals provide a quick, reliable solution in any emergency boiler situation. With a Houston-area storage and maintenance facility and multiple others across the country, equipment can be shipped anywhere in the world and brought online quickly by a team of seasoned service engineers. Get prepared now and call (800) 227-1966 to get started on your facility’s boiler contingency plan or visit nationwideboiler.com.

Hurricane season is here; is your facility prepared? North American ContractorLink (NACL) is your no-cost resource for finding the best contractor to assist you during this time. NACL’s team of experienced customer solutions advisors are a one-stop resource to match you with the right contractor for your needs. When you are in the path of a tropical storm or hurricane, the last thing you want to worry about is if you have chosen the right contractor. NACL’s network of contractors from the Mid-Atlantic to the Gulf Coast are highly qualified and thoroughly vetted, enabling a rapid response no matter the issue. Be ready for whatever mother nature throws at you this season. Call (844) 500-LINK [5465] or visit nacontractorlink.com and let NACL prepare your facility or get it back up and running fast.

Refined Technologies Gas Services specializes in leveraging its vast network of nitrogen (N2) equipment and personnel to assure supply chain certainty of both nitrogen product and support to clients in the Gulf Coast and beyond. This is a coveted service as the U.S. hurricane season in 2023 is predicted to be above normal for the seventh consecutive year. Is your facility prepared for a potential outage during the storm, or reduced supply of N2 after the event as the supply chain rebounds? Don’t get caught without resources before and after a storm makes landfall. Refined Technologies Gas Services’ team of experts can provide transport, pumping, gas storage management, readiness plans and solutions prior to or during emergency situations. Visit refinedtechnologies.com.

When bad weather strikes, no matter how prepared you may be, damage is almost inevitable — which is why it’s important to have a qualified team of welders that can mobilize quickly at any time day or night. Self Made Welding Services (SMW) is the team you can count on to get your unit up and running again, quickly, safely and with top-notch workmanship. SMW is available 24/7/365, worldwide. Contact the team at (769) 299-8711 or visit selfmadewelding.com.

A solid disaster response plan starts with contingency planning before the storm hits. As business owners prepare for potential devastation to their buildings and storefronts, one crucial solution during a hurricane is Sunbelt Rentals’ temporary structures. These temporary structures work as lunchrooms, sleeping quarters and warehouses — to name a few — making it easier than ever to pre-plan for disasters. For more information, visit sunbeltrentals.com.

In the wake of hurricane disaster relief efforts, Setpoint Integrated Solutions supports customers by providing onsite mobile field unit trailers to help industrial plants get back online and operational. These units provide immediate support for valve testing and repairs to ensure maximum safety and efficiency for facilities. The mobile units optimize Setpoint’s field services capabilities, allowing its customers to get all valve functions back online quickly. Due to Setpoint’s expansive service across the Gulf Coast region, units can be deployed as soon as possible from its locations unaffected by the storm. This hurricane season, Setpoint Integrated Solutions is prepared to stand with you and provide expert technicians until your facility is online and fully operational. Visit setpointis.com.

SMC Industries is prepared and capable of assisting in post-disaster recovery efforts. SMC’s offerings of AU-1200 reinforced perlite pipe covering and molded fittings, along with its prefabricated hydrophobic blanket insulation products, allow for quick and easy installation for piping and vessels. All of SMC’s insulation products offer defense against CUI, giving you peace of mind when protecting the integrity of your assets. Deliveries from SMC’s Houston location can reach most Gulf Coast region facilities within 48 hours. When time is a factor, SMC is a dependable partner for rapid response and recovery. Call (281) 860-9950 or visit smcindustries.com.

Stallion Infrastructure Services specializes in providing essential infrastructure logistics and equipment needed during times of crisis. From mobile surveillance trailers and video monitoring, lighting systems, sanitation solutions, power generators and communication devices, Stallion Infrastructure Services offers an array of mobile solutions that can quickly respond in times of need. With strategically placed rapid deployment centers across the country, a fleet can be deployed to almost any location with minimal response time. Decades of experience allow the team to restore order and shorten operational downtime after a crisis has occurred. Visit stallionis.com or contact sales@stallionis.com.

Sunstate Equipment Industrial Solutions Division is ready for hurricane support efforts by bringing quality, ready-to-use industrial-grade equipment to petrochemical sites. Sunstate knows that when severe weather strikes, effective solutions are critical. Sunstate can equip your sites by staging the proper gear just outside the target area and can then disperse the gear to the affected areas. Sunstate’s wide fleet mix includes generators, skid steers, mini excavators and dump trucks.

With 24/7 rapid response service availability and multiple locations along the Gulf, Sunstate is ready to help prepare and protect industrial sites with the highest level of personalized service, safety and efficiency in the event of weather emergency. For more information, call (888) 456-4560 or visit sunstateequip.com.

Woven Metal Products (WMP) is prepared to help your plant during an emergency or crisis. WMP specializes in fabricating both replacement and custom process internals for plant reactors, towers and pressure vessels, including mass transfer and separation products. With a state-of-the-art fabrication facility near Houston, WMP’s team is positioned for quick, on-demand turnaround times for all general fabrication needs. While other companies may outsource parts of a job, WMP does the majority of work in-house, allowing for control of fabrication time and other variables more closely. If you find yourself in a crisis situation and need internals for getting a reactor or tower back up and running, the WMP team is ready to serve you. Call (281) 331-4466 or visit wovenmetal.com.