A full-range global provider of innovative sustainable services

A leader in hazmat response, environmental services, waste management and automated tank cleaning, Ambipar Response specializes in management and support for crises and emergencies, as well as hazardous incident response.

Ambipar Group, made public in 1995, established its mission of being safety focused and putting the planet first in every decision. North American operations are headquartered in Birmingham, AL, however, Ambipar's services expand into 16 countries, with over 200 bases spread across Africa, South America, North America, Europe and Antarctica.

Whenever or wherever the need, Ambipar's highly qualified teams specialize in a full range of environmental services, from consultancy and emergency response to contingency planning. Ambipar operates in all modes of transport (roads, railways, ports, airports, pipelines and maritime, both on and offshore), across industries and by land, sea and air.

"Ambipar's attention to high-level training and safety standards sets it apart from competitors," said Shannon Riley, CEO of Ambipar Response, U.S. Operations.

Ambipar has a centralized call center that supports teams in the field with resources, technical information, safety and more, and helps them maintain consistency across the company's entire platform, providing the same standard of service to clients regardless of location. Ambipar is also a 360-degree company - committed to sustainability, she added.

Ambipar began construction on October 1 at its state-of-the-art training facility through a federal contract in Pueblo, CO. Operations are set to begin January 1, 2023. The training center will serve emergency responders seeking comprehensive, hands-on, immersive programs depicting real-world training scenarios with experienced instructors from around the globe. The innovative learning and forward-thinking instruction will prepare today's emergency responders for tomorrow's evolving emergency response needs.

Ambipar strives to serve its customers in a way that fulfills its goal of being the world's environmental management leader. The company's continuous investment in training and courses, helps keep employees worldwide up-to-date on safety standards and proper procedures for emergency responses.

Ambipar has developed a training platform that uses the same procedural, health and safety standards for employees worldwide. The instructors are experienced emergency field responders and train students at Ambipar's training centers located in the U.S., as well as Brazil, Chile and Peru.

"This investment in training gives our next generation of employees the ability to excel and become leaders while working in a multicultural environment regardless of their level of education," Riley said.

In an ever-changing market - and world - Ambipar is confident its innovative efforts will help preserve the planet for future generations. It recently implemented a zero-carbon emergency response initiative with a carbon credit retirement certificate issued and blockchain-based technology.

"We believe that we have great potential for reducing environmental and social impacts we are experiencing today," Riley said. "We do this through our key pillars - prevention, preparedness and response."

For more information, visit ambipar.com/usa.